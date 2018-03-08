We’ll let you in on a little secret: The 225 staff is just as excited to find out who will end up on the annual Best of 225 ballot as you probably are. Who will our readers nominate for Best New Restaurant? Who will they pick for some of our new categories, like Best Vietnamese, Best Cupcakes and Best Local Shop for Children & Infants?

As you read this, our team is hard at work putting the finishing touches on the 2018 ballot. We’ll unveil the nominees tonight at our sold-out Hot off the Press Best of 225 Voting Kickoff Party at Cane Land Distilling Co. If you weren’t able to get tickets to the event, though, no worries. Watch this spot, where you’ll be able to vote from home starting at 6 p.m. tonight. Voting will remain open through April 3.

The Best of 225 ballot is determined 100% by reader nominations (even our own staff is not allowed to nominate). Write-in nominations were open from late January through mid February this year. The businesses who received the most nominations from readers are the ones you’ll find on this year’s final ballot.

Read more about our process here. And if you’re nominated for an award this year, congrats!