Things to do this weekend: Taylor Swift candlelight concert, White Light Night and more in Baton Rouge

Listen to Taylor Swift under candlelight Thursday and Friday

Bask “in shades of gray in candlelight” with the Baton Rouge Symphony on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22. Taylor Swift: A Concert with Candles will be staged at the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio in downtown Baton Rouge.

The performance will be led by vocalist Rebecca Smith and accompanied by a guitar quartet as they take the audience through Swift’s greatest hits. Patrons over the age of 21 can purchase beer and wine (cash only). Read more about the Concert with Candles series in this 225 feature.

Each show starts at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $30 to $50. The Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio is at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Don’t miss White Light Night on Friday

One of Mid City’s biggest annual events takes over the streets Friday, Nov. 22.

White Light Night showcases local artists and makers while giving shoppers a chance to get some early holiday gifting done. Meet local artists, enjoy live music and snack on bites from Mid City restaurants. Read 225‘s preview of the event here.

White Light Night is from 6-10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

See your favorite pups this weekend

Bring the kiddos to see PAW Patrol Live! in “A Mighty Adventure” at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts this Friday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 24.

Follow Ryder and all of his heroic pups as they take you on an adventure. Any fans of PAW Patrol will enjoy seeing their favorite characters come to life on stage.

Showtimes vary by day. Tickets are priced from $25 to $75. The River Center Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Keep on dancing at the “Pink Pony Club” this Saturday

“I heard that there’s a special place” at Chelsea’s Live on Saturday, Nov. 23, for Pink Pony Club: Chappell Roan Night.

Dress up in your favorite look inspired by the Midwest Princess. Sing and dance along to your favorite songs such as “Good Luck, Babe,” “HOT TO GO!,” “Pink Pony Club,” “Femininomenon” and more.

Chappell Roan Night starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Listen to Joanne Shaw Taylor on Sunday

Head over to Manship Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 24, for Joanne Shaw Taylor’s Heavy Soul tour.

Taylor and her band will perform songs from her albums Nobody’s Fool and Heavy Soul. Her talents on the guitar, along with her vocal and songwriting abilities, make her a notable act in the modern Blues scene.

Joanne Shaw Taylor will go on at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $39 to $59 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.