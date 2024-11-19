A guide to White Light Night, with 200+ local makers and the return of a shuttle service Friday

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to add additional vendors.

Looking to get holiday shopping out of the way? Want to support local businesses? Or just need to get some steps in? You can do it all at Mid City Merchants’ White Light Night this Friday, Nov. 22, from 6-10 p.m.

Follow the glow on Jefferson Highway and Government Street to find over 40 local businesses open for the event. Expect to see around 200-300 artists and makers pop-up in parking lots and spaces outside of bricks-and-mortar to sell their goods for the night.

“This is really the kickoff to the holiday season,” Amber H. Wroten, Mid City Merchants president, says. “I always tell people that if you need to go shopping for any person you’ve ever met in your life, this is the place to go and do that. There are so many different types of vendors, and you see so many unique items. You will definitely, 100% find something for everyone.”

This year, Mid City Merchants brought back the highly requested shuttle system for the event to help attendees hit all the spots they want to see. Wroten says there will be four large passenger vehicles making their way up and down Jefferson Highway and Government Street throughout the night.

Of course, even with transportation, there is a lot of ground to cover. Wroten recommends starting out Jefferson Highway before making your way down Government Street and ending at Electric Depot for the Local Pop-Up Market. She says some bars in the area will be open past the event hours for those who want to keep the party going.

“The reason we do this is to create a community of involvement and engagement,” Wroten says. “We want more people to know about these local businesses because they are owned by local people. … It’s just a huge kind of feel-good community event where you can see your neighbors and buy some of their goods.”

Before you make plans for White Light Night, check out this list of participating businesses to see what to expect and to plot the spots you want to hit.

Goodwood Shopping Center

684–656 Jefferson Highway

Reginelli’s Pizzeria will be open and serving up pies for those looking to fuel up before starting their night. Red Stick Spice Co. will have food-focused vendors like St. Bruno Bread Co., Grinning Jupiter Jammery and more while also offering 20% off products storewide. Spots like Elizabethan Gallery will also be operating and welcoming vendors.

771 Jefferson Highway, Suite 1A

Stop by for $20 walk-in candle making and 20% off of retail inside the shop.

250 S. Foster Drive

Live music, art vendors, a car show and family-friendly activities—plus, food truck Taqueria El Viejon will be onsite for bites.

CounterspaceBR



5621 Government St.

This local bakery will be open, selling sweets and welcoming several vendors like The Splendid Co., Joe’s Bakery and more.

4142 Government St.

Expect to see this grocery store’s parking lot packed with pop-up tents that bleed over into the space in front of Curbside Burgers.

516 Moore St.

Head over to the former White Star Market location to find pop-ups lined up outside these restaurants and businesses. Tap 65 and Brasserie Byronz will also be open for anyone wanting to grab a meal along the way.

4414 Government St.

This pet store will host pet-focused vendors outside of its not-yet-opened new location on Government Street in the former Hair Art & Co. space.

548 Mouton St.

Looking for a disco-meets-rave White Light Night party? Head to Giraphic Prints for a bumping night of music, artists, vendors and more.

3869 Government St.

Find art and jewelry makers along with City Gelato. Cookwell & Co will be offering samples of its Green Chile Stew, a product now sold at the shop.

3809 Government St.

Nine local bands will take the stage on the lawn along with 20-plus vendors and an interactive art exhibit.

449 Westmoreland Drive

Revel in a block party setup with live music from the Peyton Falgoust Band, food trucks, kid-friendly activities and local artisans.

2648 Government St.

Enjoy free frozen drinks and snacks inside the shop and 24 maker tents huddled up in the parking lot—plus, a Caribbean food pop-up and live music by Pink Jellyfish.

541 S. Eugene St.

These neighboring shops will be open late for the festivities and will host a group of vendors selling everything from freeze-dried candy to one-of-a-kind art. Expect live music from Denton Hatcher and food and drink from Phil’s Oyster Bar.

3001 Government St.

Jewelry, ceramic and mixed-media artists will be set up outside this vintage clothing store. Vinyl record tunes will be provided by Leah Roberts Smith.

3101 Government St.

This craft bar bids farewell to its Government Street location on White Light Night. The shop will be open and slinging cocktails to celebrate.

3115 Government St.

Find crochet stuffed animals, pressed juices, holiday ornaments and more at The Hope Shop. This fair-trade shop will host about eight vendors on the big night.

1857 Government St.

This business compound is a White Light Night hot spot with over 35 artists, food trucks, bars and two live music acts, along with a DJ set. Circa 1857, Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House, Mosaic Garden and The Guru will be open. New home decor and plant shop Tribe Market will also open its doors for the event.

1509 Government St.

Over 80 artists, creators and makers will be set up at Electric Depot for a nighttime edition of Local Pop-Up Market. Wander around the tents and enjoy live music from Baton Rouge Music Studio bands and Louisiana Yard Dogs. There will also be food, drink, live art demonstrations and more.

Other businesses participating and hosting vendors

• Miller & Hilgendorf Attorneys

• La Carreta Mid City

• Mid City Beer Garden

• Spoke & Hub

• Grant Ethridge Construction, LLC

• French Truck Coffee

• Barracuda Taco Stand

• Create Studios

• Rocca Pizzeria

• Fleurty Girl

• Prescriptions to Geaux

• Body Images Tattoo

• The Groworking Space

• Wooden Haven Furniture Co.

• JCW Creative

• Forage Floral

• MJ’s Cafe

• Rad Dad Alternative

• Superior Bar & Grill

• Cajun Electric and Lighting

• Victoria’s Toy Station

• Front Yard Bikes

• Focus & Flow

• Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp

Did we miss a White Light Night spot? Let us know by emailing [email protected].