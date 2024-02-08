Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Spanish Town and Southdowns parades, Night Market and more

Enjoy a girl’s night out this Thursday

Valentine’s is out, and Galentine’s is in! Grab your bestie and head to Uncle Earl’s this Thursday, Feb. 8, for a night filled with love and cocktails.

Attendees can party with their gals while enjoying “Girl Dinner,” a sampling of Caroline’s Cookies, live music, browsing pop-up shops by brands like Silibi Luxury Vintage and The Keeping Room, and more.

Galentine’s Girl’s Night is from 6-9 p.m. This event is free and open to ages 21 and up. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Road. Find more information here, and find 225‘s guide to singles and Galentine’s events here.

Check out 40+ vendors at Night Market BTR Friday

The second Night Market BTR moves downtown Friday, Feb. 9, to ring in the Lunar New Year at Rhorer Plaza.

The event aims to celebrate Baton Rouge’s Asian American communities and culture through music, art, entertainment, and food and drink. The market, which drew massive crowds last year, will feature additional vendors, lion dances, music and more at its new location at Rhorer Plaza.

The event is free and runs from 6-9 p.m. Browse the event’s vendor list and RSVP by visiting Night Market BTR’s website.

Appreciate a photography showcase this Friday

Bask in Black art during the “No Matter What Kind of Black You Are” art exhibition at the River Center Branch Library this Friday, Feb. 9.

During this exhibit curated by Courtland Myles, viewers will be encouraged to see the beauty of Black identities and experience the many variations and complexities of Black culture.

“No Matter What Kind of Black You Are” is open from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The requested attire is all black. The River Center Branch Library is at 250 North Boulevard. Tickets start at $20. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Get whimsical on Friday and then pop out in pink Saturday for BR’s weekend parades

The final stretch of Mardi Gras kicks off Friday, Feb. 9, with Krewe of Southdowns, the family-friendly night parade.

This year’s theme is Southdowns in Wonderland. The parade rolls at 7 p.m., starting at Glasgow Middle before weaving through the Southdowns neighborhood. Find the full parade route and more information here.

But get to bed early so you can rise and shine in your pinkest outfit Saturday, Feb. 10, for the annual Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade.

Let the good times roll for this year’s theme, “Wasted Away in Flamingoville.” Paradegoers can enjoy wildly decorated floats, dancers, live music and more. The parade begins at noon. The Spanish Town parade starts on Spanish Town Road and winds through downtown Baton Rouge. Find the full parade route and more information here.

Get your Mardi on this Saturday

Head to North Boulevard Town Square this Saturday, Feb 10, for the 11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival.

Put on your best Mardi Gras ‘fit and bring the whole family for a festival that can be enjoyed by all. Festivalgoers can expect live music, art and great food during this all-day event.

This annual Mardi Gras festival will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. However, there are special VIP packages starting from $50. The festival will be at North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information and purchase VIP packages here.

Parade around with your pup this Sunday

Grab your fur baby and head downtown to Zachary this Sunday, Feb. 11, for Must Luv Mardi Paws Parade.

Join Must Luv Dogs Rescue for fun this Sunday! Enjoy pet vendors, pop-up booths, live music and more. Paradegoers will have the opportunity to take part in a costume contest with the theme “Bark on de Bayou” along with other categories.

Must Luv Mardi Paws will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Find more Mardi Gras festivities in 225′s guide to Capital Region Carnival events.