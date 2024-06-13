Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Pride concert series, Food Truck Round-Up, Silversun Pickups and more

Catch an indie rock band this Thursday

Pop into Chelsea’s Live for a performance by Silversun Pickups today, Thursday, June 13.

Millennials can relive their indie glory days while taking in the California-based band’s hits like “Lazy Eye” and “Panic Switch.” Local Japanese street food pop-up Oni 225 will also be posted up at the event. Enjoy beef-stuffed onigiri, fully loaded hot dogs and more menu items during and after the show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Oni 225 will be dishing out onigiri from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $42. The show is for those 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information and see Oni 225’s June calendar here.

Sample from regional food trucks this Friday

Stroll down the main drag at Perkins Rowe and eat from different food trucks this Friday, June 14.

Perkins Rowe will host its popular Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe with over 10 regional food trucks. Sample seafood from Capitol Seafood or dig into some New Orleans-style grub from Street Food Munchies and more. Come for the food trucks and stay for the live performance by musician Derrick Lemon.

Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe is from 6-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Celebrate Pride under candlelight this weekend

Grab some music-loving friends and head to the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center this Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, for a performance by candlelight.

The Baton Rouge Symphony will celebrate Pride Month with music from queer musical icons at its popular A Concert with Candles series. Selected artists span genres and centuries, including Elton John, Frédéric Chopin, Frank Ocean, Stephen Sondheim, Jonathan Larson, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and more.

Pride: A Concert with Candles Celebrating Queer Musical Icons starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Concerts last about 60 minutes, and there is no late seating. Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Enjoy a musical this weekend

Head over to Theatre Baton Rouge for musical performances all weekend

The local theater troupe will perform a rendition of Cinderella – Enchanted Version from Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16. Inspired by the 1997 teleplay, Theatre Baton Rouge will put its twist on the classic, whimsical tale.

Cinderella – Enchanted Version starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. this Sunday. Theatre Baton Rouge will also put on the production June 20-23 and June 27-30. Tickets start at $25. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Find more information and purchase tickets here.