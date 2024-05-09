Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Petting zoo, monster trucks and more

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Le Chien. 225 regrets the error.

Sample an assortment of wines at an opera show this Thursday

Head over to Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge this Thursday, May 9, for a Wine Tasting Dinner with music by Opera Louisiane.

Crowne Plaza will provide wines and a three-course dinner with Tenderloin of Beef, Pan-Seared Octopus Vegetable Salad and more.

The Wine Tasting Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person. Crowne Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave. Find more information and how to reserve here.

Take an art walk this Friday

Stroll through the heart of Mid City for the annual Hot Art Cool Nights this Friday, May 10.

This evening market, hosted by Mid City Merchants, allows local creatives to set up booths anywhere from Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to the intersection of Government and 14th streets. Many businesses along the market route will also stay open late. Click here for 225‘s full preview of the popular event.

Hot Art Cool Nights runs from 6–10 p.m. Find more information here.

Enjoy an action-packed monster truck show this Saturday

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is making a stop in the Capital City at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Saturday, May 11.

Watch wildly decorated monster trucks perform tricks and stunts around the arena. This hair-raising show will be sure to have you at the edge of your seat. Witness larger-than-life vehicles roll and tumble around the arena while crushing any obstacle in their way.

The Monster Truck Nitro Show starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Enjoy some family fun and a petting zoo this Saturday

Bring the kids to Le Chien Brewing Company this Saturday, May 11, for a pop-up petting zoo.

In conjunction with Cajun Cuties mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, Le Chein will host Petting Zoo Day this Saturday. Spend the day making memories with animals and learning more about them. Le Chein will also have pony rides starting at 3:30 p.m.

Petting Zoo Day is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Le Chien is at 101 S. Hummel Drive in Denham Springs. Find more information here.