Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Night Market BTR, Hot Art Cool Nights, Mother’s Day and more

See Disney characters all weekend

Bring the kiddos to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena from Friday, May 9, to Sunday, May 11, for Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance!

See the Disney characters from Wish, The Lion King, Moana and more as they rock the DJ table and remix classics songs.

Disney on Ice present Let’s Dance! begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $90. The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Shop locally on Friday

Head over to Mid City on Friday, May 9, for Hot Art Cool Nights.

Embrace the spring season and enjoy this arts and culture festival featuring 700-800 sellers, live music, food and shopping. See 225‘s full preview of the event here.

Hot Art Cool Nights is from 6-10 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. It runs along Government Street from Jefferson Highway near Goodwood Avenue to the intersection of Government and 13th streets. Find more information here.

Attend the Louisiana Shakespeare Festival on Saturday

Make haste to Capitol Park Museum for the Louisiana Shakespeare Festival on Saturday, May 10.

This family-friendly event will include combat demonstrations, outdoor scene performances, a gall ink experiment, renaissance costume exhibits and more.

The Louisiana Shakespeare Festival is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Eat at Night Market BTR Saturday

Head over to downtown Baton Rouge for Night Market BTR on Saturday, May 10.

Experience distinct cuisine, culture and creativity in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month. Enjoy mouthwatering eats from local vendors like Oni, Em’s Bakery, Offset Smoker BBQ, Chai Thai-Lao, Boba ParTea, BesTeas Sip & Bite and more. Shop handmade goods and unique crafts, and take in live music and art at this vibrant open-air market.

Night Market BTR is from 3-9 p.m. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $50 for VIP. It will be held in front of the Louisiana State Capitol near Spanish Town Road at 400 State Capitol Drive. Find more information here. Read a 225 feature here on how the market has contributed to Baton Rouge’s growing variety of global eats.

Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday

Treat your mom to brunch, lunch or dinner at local restaurants celebrating Mother’s Day, this Sunday, May 11.

Still looking for a reservation? Check out our roundup of restaurants putting on special events for Mom.

Check with the restaurants for the latest availability before going and call ahead for reservations.