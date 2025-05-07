A guide to this year’s Hot Art Cool Nights, with 20+ participating businesses and hundreds of vendors

Regardless of the temps, this Friday, May 9, is sure to be cool. Mid City Merchant’s annual music and arts festival, Hot Art Cool Nights, returns with a slew of local businesses hosting musicians and vendors along Government Street and surrounding areas.

The creative event is set to take place from 6-10 p.m., rain or shine. Attendees should find their best walking shoes before plotting along the stretch from Jefferson Highway near Goodwood Avenue to the intersection of Government and 13th streets. Expect to find plenty of local artists, makers and creators selling their goods along with businesses open late, live music, food and drink samples, dinner reservations and more. Around 20-40 vendors will be set up at each of the 29 participating businesses along the route, according to Mid City Merchants’ President Amber Wroten.

This year’s event will be commemorated with T-shirts and posters screen printed by Giraphic Prints. The design features psychedelic typography and a snaking teal gator hovering over the Baton Rouge skyline and pink vendor tents. Wroten says the art was made by Gator Design Co., a Nashville agency with Baton Rouge ties.

“Both items are screen printed by hand, so they will be one-of-a-kind,” Wroten says. “We will only sell 50 posters and shirts, so it’s super limited. Both the posters and shirts will be for sale at Giraphic Prints and Local Supply (during the event).”

Here’s where to find the 700-800 sellers popping up for Hot Art Cool Nights. Did we miss a local spot participating in the festival? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update this story.

5621 Government St.

A dozen vendors, live music and food from Roux Barbecue, along with chalk and games for the little ones. The bakery and its neighboring businesses, Truly Haute and Cypress Coast Brewing Co., will also be open during the event.

515 Mouton St.

Multiple artist vendors and live music. Dine-in reservations are available for those wanting to take a break from shopping.

4556 Government St., Suite 3

Outside, find artists selling their wares. Inside, it’s a dance party with a lineup of DJs, a light show, visuals and refreshments.

3897 Government St.

Vendors include artists and boutique owners. There will also be free food and cocktail samples, or guests can make reservations for dinner inside the restaurant. Live music from Night Hog.

3869 Government St.

Feast on servings of shrimp and tasso pasta while looking through selections from bakers and crafters. Live music from Doc Hearl will go from 6-8 p.m.

3829 Government St.

This local bookstore will show off its new digs with a grand opening during Hot Art Cool Nights.

3809 Government St.

Live music performances by young bands and musicians, along with a curated vendor market featuring local makers and artists.

3808 Government St.

Shop from pop-up sellers both inside and outside the garden. Crowlers are available for purchase along with a laundry list of beers and seltzers on tap. Must be 21+ to enter.

3115 Government St.

Open for its very first Hot Art Cool Nights, Good Choices Co. will have $5, $10 and $15 sale racks along with Champagne. Every purchase during the event will give shoppers an entry to win a giveaway.

3001 Government St.

Textile, jewelry and skin care vendors will be on site. The Lady Deejay will be spinning tracks outside.

541 S. Eugene St.

More than 20 artists and makers will squeeze in the space around this jewelry shop and inside the neighboring space formerly owned by Red Stick Reads. Live music from A Sinister Hand and food and drink available for purchase from City Pork.

2678 Government St.

Grab a drink inside, at one of the exterior bars or the beer garden out back. Get a snack or shop from 22 vendors ranging from art to food.

2648 Government St.

This vintage shop will be open with 24 artists popping up in the parking lot. Inside the shop, attendees can find a free frose and wine bar along with tons of goodies from the past. Live music from Pink See Thru Fantasia. Treats from City Gelato and Sweet Carib.

2504 Government St., 2558 Government St. and 2554 Government St.

Shop local makers, grab tacos and margs and browse a selection of hemp products. Rêve Coffee Lab will also have its cart on-site slinging caffeinated bevs for those trying to make it up and down the entire route.

2303 Government St.

This nonprofit is offering drum circles, singing bowls and dancing for those who want to take a break for some movement and rhythm.

1857 Government St.

The antique store and surrounding businesses will host makers specializing in arts, crafts, food and more. Tunes by the band Issy.

1601 Government St., Suite B

Give your name and email to be entered into a drawing to win a free 60-minute massage.

1509 Government St.

Electric Depot will be dotted with tents as vendors set up for a nighttime edition of the Local Pop-Up market. Additionally, there will be musical performances, an interactive mural and installation with Visit Baton Rouge, live pottery demonstrations with BellyFire Studios and an Electric Pickle expo. Letter It Out: Volume 2, a book with lettered artwork focusing on insecurities, will also debut with a launch party and artist alley with local creatives who contributed to the book.

Other businesses participating in this year’s Hot Art Cool Nights

• The Bougie Bar

• Calandro’s Supermarket

• Doe’s Eat Place

• Elizabethan Gallery

• Family & Youth Service Center

• Fleurty Girl

• Focus & Flow

• La Carreta Mid City

• MJ’s Café

• Parish Pets

• Superior Grill

• Wooden Haven Furniture Co.