Mother’s Day is a little more than a week away, and the best way to treat your mom is with some great food.

Luckily, Capital Region restaurants seem to understand and have put together some tasty Mother’s Day brunches. Find bottomless mimosas, chicken and waffles, omelets for everyone, and more at these local events celebrating Mom next Sunday, May 11.

Did we miss a Mother’s Day brunch? We’ll keep updating this story, so send menu information to [email protected]. Check with the restaurants for the latest availability before going.

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails at The Queen Baton Rouge

1717 River Park Blvd., Suite 101

Start your brunch with maple pecan muffins, chicken and biscuit sliders, spring salad, or seafood gumbo. Then, look at the menu to choose between loaded waffles, steak and eggs, loaded grits, shrimp and grits, or boudin and biscuits. Finish with something sweet—perhaps churro bread pudding. The Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch is $45 a person and runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Find more information here.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Highway

Brunch on redfish Sardou, steak and eggs or seafood pasta for Mother’s Day at BRQ. Wash it down with a honey thyme martini. BRQ will also serve its regular menu along with its Mother’s Day brunch items. The brunch runs from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Reserve a table online.

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar

10111 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160

A special brunch menu paired with live music on the Bin 77 patio is the perfect way to treat Mom. Additionally, the restaurant will be open after brunch if lunch or dinner better suit your family’s plans. Brunch runs from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-midnight. Find more information about music and live events here.

City Cafe

4710 O’Neal Lane

City Cafe will host a special Mother’s Day event Sunday, May 11. Its Sunday brunch menu features Southern classic breakfast items like chicken and waffles, pancakes, and oysters and eggs Benedict. Find more information here.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

4728 Constitution Ave.

Enjoy gumbos, omelets, waffles and a complimentary mimosa along with menu stars like fig-stuffed pork loin, honey-baked ham and salmon piccata, all while listening to live music by Eric Whitfield. Mother’s Day Brunch at the Crowne Plaza is from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It costs $75 for adults and $45 for children. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 225-925-2244. Find more information here.

The Gregory

150 Third St.

Reservations are recommended for this annual brunch, featuring Prime rib, bourbon-glazed ham, charbroiled oysters, crawfish cornbread and more. The buffet costs $68 for adults and $28 for kids and runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Find more information here.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

201 Lafayette St.

Take Mom to the Hilton for brunch with live music by Magnolia Strings. Find bottomless Champagne and mimosas on the menu, as well as a customizable bloody mary bar. For grazing, try chef-prepared omelets, honey-glazed ham and herb-roasted Prime rib, plus desserts like carrot cake and French pastries. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. The brunch buffet is from noon-2 p.m. It’s $60 per person, $24 for kids ages 3-11, and free for kids 2 and under. Call 225-906-5784 for reservations.

Houmas House

40136 La. Highway 942, Darrow

Houmas House’s annual Mother’s Day brunch returns with menu items like crawfish etouffee, roasted duck breast with praline sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and salad. The event will also offer a cash bar for alcoholic beverages along with the buffet. Weather permitting, the event will be hosted on the front lawn from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The meal costs $95 per person and $55 for kids ages 6-13. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 225-473-9380. Find more information here.

Jasmines On the Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Road

This Cajun and Creole eatery will debut a special menu to celebrate moms next week and will host two Mother’s Day seatings: one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 225-753-3668. Find more information and menu updates here.

Jubans

3739 Perkins Road Treat Mom to classy specials at Jubans. The restaurant will present Mother’s Day specials like rubbed lamb chops with cauliflower mash, strawberry balsamic and arugula; or the 3 Little Pigs, which features pork schnitzel, poached eggs, tasso cream and bacon jam. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

Mestizo is going big for Mother’s Day with its Mother’s Day 2025 Buffet Extravaganza. Taste savory dishes, and treat Mom to Mexican sparkling wine. The buffet will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It costs $45 for adults and $25 for children under 10. Reservations can be made by purchasing a ticket online.

Pelican Point Golf Club

6300 Championship Court, Gonzales

Treat your mom to a three-course Mother’s Day brunch at Pelican Point Golf Club this year. The menu includes steak and eggs, French toast and eggs Benedict. For dessert, try bread pudding or strawberry shortcake. The brunch runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 225-746-9900 to make a reservation or get more information.

The Main Lobby

668 Main St.

The Main Lobby will host a Mother’s Day brunch event from noon-3 p.m. on the special day, featuring bottomless mimosas and a buffet. Tickets are $40 per person. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

SoLou

2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

SoLou announced this week that it’s time to make reservations to attend brunch at the restaurant on Mother’s Day. SoLou’s brunch typically features a Champagne bar and New Orleans milk punch, plus dishes like shrimp corn dogs, mascarpone French toast, a crawfish scramble and more. Brunch at SoLou is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reserve a table for you and your mom ahead of time here.