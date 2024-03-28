Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Local Pop-Up, comedy show and more

Share a laugh this Thursday

Head over to Cabin & Courtyard Events in Gonzales this Thursday, March 28, for Lunchbox Comedy’s presentation of a lineup of comedians at Comedy in the Courtyard.

Attendees can laugh at jokes from Jeff Vance, Tyler Arceneaux, Abby Washuta and Neil Rubenstein.

Doors open for Comedy in the Courtyard at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Cabin & Courtyard Events is at 5405 LA-44 in Gonzales. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Hear rock classics this Friday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live this Friday, March 29, when tribute band Only Dans will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steely Dan’s album Pretzel Logic.

The group will play hits like “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and “Any Major Dude Will Tell You” all night long.

Doors open for the Only Dans performance at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, or $20 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Shop locally this Saturday

Head over to Electric Depot this Saturday, March 30, for shopping, family-friendly events and Easter-themed activities at The Last Saturday at the Depot.

Local Pop-Up will host its monthly pop-up of local vendors, alongside live music and other fun. There will be different local businesses set up selling an array of products.

The Last Saturday at the Depot is from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information here, and read 225‘s full preview here.

Meet friendly critters this Saturday

Head over to Le Chein Brewing Company this Saturday, March 30 for a family-friendly show full of friendly critters.

The Dinosaur Experience will be set up at the brewery with pet friends, a bounce house for kiddos, crawfish and more.

Doors open at noon for Family Day with the Dinosaurs, with crawfish served at 1 p.m. and critter show times at 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Le Chein Brewing Co. is at 180 East Railroad Ave. Find more information here.