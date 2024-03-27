What to expect at Last Saturday at the Depot, with Easter activities, 70+ vendors, live music and more March 30

Hop on over to Electric Depot this Saturday, March 30, for The Last Saturday at the Depot: a day of shopping, family-friendly events and Easter-themed activities.

The event includes the monthly Local Pop-Up Market, where around 75 creative vendors will showcase their wares. Along with the market, there will be activities hosted by Electric Depot businesses like The Modern Munchkin Co., Local Supply and Red Stick Social.

“I’m really proud of what we were able to put together for this market,” says Local Pop-Up and Local Supply owner Sarah Gibbens. “I think it’s a really special one. It being Easter weekend, we looked at it like families are going to be in town and (so) we could accommodate grandma and the 3-year-old toddler. I think we have a lot of things going on at Electric Depot that can keep everyone occupied for a couple hours.”

With the event’s date so close to Easter, Gibbens says she initially worried many of her Local Pop-Up vendors would not be available, but she currently has a stacked roster of artists and creators eager to connect with new customers at the market. Vendors will be even more widely spread across the Electric Depot space than during previous events, so expect to see and shop everything from Easter sugar eggs and fresh jellies to crochet animals and pet accessories.

“It’s the same (amount of vendors as we have at) White Light Night,” she says. “Now that I have the extra space, I was able to extend (the vendor list), and I didn’t think I was going to be able to fill it up. But, I did pretty quickly. I was like, ‘Alright, the tribe wants to get together. Let’s make it special.’”

The Local Pop-Up Markets have been connecting vendors with the community since May 2021. And, in almost three years, the market has grown from a holiday-only event at Perkins Rowe to a monthly market that routinely hosts anywhere from 50-70 vendors at Electric Depot.

Though usually held on sunny Saturdays, Gibbens says Local Pop-Up tried a few night markets last summer before returning to mostly daytime events with extended hours per the vendors’ request. Instead of being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the market now has dates that allow vendors to sell their goods as late as 5 p.m., if they are able.

In addition to the extended hours, Gibbens has also been working to collaborate and showcase other events from Electric Depot businesses on Local Pop-Up Market days, which is why the day is also now known as the Last Saturday at the Depot.

“What we’re trying to do for Electric Depot is give all of the businesses an opportunity to lean in,” she says “So, I don’t want to directly make everything about Local Pop-Up.”

Gibbens says that not every Last Saturday at the Depot may be as chock-full of happenings that coincide with the Local Pop-Up Market as this one. But she hopes every market day will be held in conjunction with some kind of community event, like pet adoptions, plant swaps and book swaps.

Last Saturday at the Depot is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St.

The agenda: Last Saturday at the Depot

Along with Local Pop-Up Market, there are plenty of Easter-themed events and activities featuring other local organizations, businesses and artists. Check out out this Saturday’s happenings below, and head on over to Local Pop-Up’s Instagram for more details.

Community workout with POPin Pilates

Start your morning right and loosen up for the fun day ahead with free workout class with POPin Pilates. All skill levels are welcome to join. The workout will take place near the front entrance of Electric Depot starting at 10 a.m.

Easter egg hunt

Starting at 10 a.m., competitors of all ages can race around to find colorful eggs filled with sweets and even some coupons and freebies from Local Pop-Up vendors and Electric Depot businesses. The hunt takes place on the lawn. Don’t forget a basket!

Easter Bunny photos

For festive family photo ops, the Easter Bunny will make an appearance with Cayenne Rouge Event Rentals. The wedding and party business will also have a floral backdrop to give the photos even more of a spring-filled vibe. The Easter Bunny is set to arrive at 10 a.m.

Children’s crafts with The Modern Munchkin Co. and Cher Fête Children’s Party Rentals

Located close by the Easter egg hunt, The Modern Munchkin Co. and Cher Fête will have a kids crafting table set up with different items to let all the little ones get creative. Bring the kiddos over to decorate a craft that can be taken home.

Glitter bar and caricatures at Local Supply

Inside Local Supply, there will be a sparkly glitter bar by Lindsey Ursey LU+CO Events where attendees can get their shine on with chunky face and body glitter. The shop will also host local artist Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, who will offer free caricatures until noon.

Crawfish and free bowling at Red Stick Social

Get a taste of crawfish season at Red Stick Social. For $25, the business is offering a tray of 3 pounds of crawfish paired with corn and potatoes. There will also be an opportunity to get a free hour of bowling inside the establishment starting at 11 a.m.

Pet adoption with Companion Animal Alliance

Meet adoptable and fosterable furry friends from Companion Animal Alliance near KOK Wings and Things. The pet adoption event is sponsored by Parish Pets and will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Live music by Baton Rouge Music Studios

Groove through Electric Depot with live music from local youth bands from Baton Rouge Music Studios. Acoustic performances will start on the lawn at 11 a.m.

More 2024 Local Pop-Up Markets at Electric Depot

April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

April Market & Spring Plant Swap at the Last Saturday at the Depot

May 10, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Hot Art Cool Nights at Electric Depot

May 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

May Market & Summer Book Swap at the Last Saturday at the Depot

June 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June Market & Mini Makers Market at the Last Saturday at the Depot

July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

July Market & Sustainable Swap on the Last Saturday at the Depot

Aug. 31, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

August Night Market & Fall Book Swap on the Last Saturday at the Depot