Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Live shows, Brat Night and more events

Attend a wine tasting Friday

Head over to BLDG 5 this Friday, Nov. 15, for its Wine Tasting Pop-Up.

BLDG 5 and Tommy Van Geffen of Artisan Fine Wines are teaming up for this event, sharing samples from BLDG 5’s wine menu at the restaurant’s entrance. The selection of wines includes Sommariva’s prosecco, Ovum Wines’ Old Love, Folktale Winery & Vineyard’s Whole Cluster pinot noir and Luigi Giordano’s Langhe Nebbiolo.

The Wine Tasting Pop-Up is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is free to attend for ages 21 and older. BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St. Find more information here.

Laugh out loud Friday

Head over to the River Center Performing Arts Theatre on Friday, Nov. 15, to see comedian Joe Gatto.

Gatto is currently on his “Let’s Get Into It Tour” and is making a stop in Baton Rouge. Best known for starring in Impractical Jokers, Gatto impresses audiences with his quick wit, improvisational skills and hilarious pranks. Read more about Gatto in 225‘s pre-show Q&A with him.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $20-$60. This event is for those ages 16 and older. River Center Performing Arts Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Embrace your inner Brat on Saturday

Strut over to Chelsea’s Live for Brat Night with Interstellar on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Keep “Brat Summer” going well into fall, singing and dancing along to Brat, the Charli XCX album that took the world by storm this year.

Brat Night starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Play games Saturday

The Main Library at Goodwood is hosting Game On! this Saturday, Nov. 16.

Bring the whole family for board games, card games, life-sized games, video games, VR headset games and more.

Game On! runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

See Charlotte’s Web on Sunday

Enjoy the story we all know and love this Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Manship Theatre, presented by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

This story weaves a tale of the unlikely friendship between a pig and a spider. This tale explores what it means to be brave, how to express selfless love and how to be a true friend.

Charlotte’s Web starts at 2 p.m. It is recommended for ages 4 to 10. Tickets are priced at $25 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Sunday

Music in the Park returns Sunday, Nov. 17, at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales.

At the community concert series, residents can enjoy music from local artists. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit back and relax while enjoying live music by Downbeat Louisiana.

Music in the Park is from 2-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Jambalaya Park is at 1015 E. Cornerview St. Find more information here.