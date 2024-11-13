Comedian and former ‘Impractical Joker’ Joe Gatto talks bringing his tour to Baton Rouge

Let’s get into your new “Let’s Get Into It” tour. You have new material for these shows. Tell us what attendees can expect from this week’s show.

It’s my brand-new hour of comedy. I actually got a little introspective. I like to think about how people become the people they are, and the only journey you know is your own. I started as this geeky, young kid that liked math and magic. And I ended up being this comedian who’s loud, bold and comfortable in the uncomfortable. I tell stories about how along the way, I think there are markers and instances that really define part of your personality. I get into that whole thing, starting through my childhood, my post-college years, my career with Jokers and now, as a father having two kids.

How do you come up with material for your shows? Do you focus on writing jokes or retelling funny stories from your life?

I’m definitely a storyteller. I start there. And then this new (tour) kind of linked together really quickly when I started getting on that theme of like, ‘OK, What am I thinking about here?’ and depicting which stories I really think gave me part of who I am.

When you’re not on stage, you’re pursuing ventures like podcasting and writing children’s books. Tell us about the other projects you have been up to lately.

I always wanted to be a filmmaker, so I have some feature scripts I’m working on. I’m always creating in different ways. I’ve been dabbling back into my photography a little bit, which I always like doing. It’s really just whatever I’m feeling at the moment.

It’s been almost three years since you announced you were leaving Impractical Jokers. What do you miss the most about being a part of that show?

Working with your friends is always great, right? Making your friends laugh and getting paid for it was always fun. People are always worried if we’re still friends. I’m like, ‘Yeah. We’re just not friends from work anymore.’ So it’s just a different thing, and you miss that part of it. But there are benefits to working on your own, like being in charge of your own schedule and being able to focus on what you want to focus on. I did that for a decade, over 300 episodes of television. To get used to this new stuff does take a minute. You miss a little bit of the familiarity of knowing what the next couple years look like.

Recently, some old clips from the show have been circulating online and having viral moments on social media. What is it like to know those memories are still making people laugh now?

I’m very active on social media. It’s a great way to keep in touch with the fans and stuff. It’s cool to see all that stuff and to be part of it.

Let’s talk more about touring. You’ve been touring for a few years now. What’s life like on the road? What is your favorite thing about traveling for your shows?

I love going into these towns, grabbing a coffee, walking on Main Street, popping into some mom-and-pop stores, doing some shopping or getting a doughnut. I’m not one of those comics that sits in his hotel room and waits for showtime. I love to be out there amongst the people and check out these towns. I’ve been fortunate enough to perform live comedy in all 50 states. Sometimes I get to take the kids on the road with me, which is a lot of fun. I think that’s really important to broaden their horizons a little bit and not just see New York City and Long Island, but just to get out and see the real middle of America, the West Coast and stuff.

What are you looking forward to doing while you’re in Baton Rouge?

Eating. There’s always some good eating in Louisiana. I’m actually gonna have my kids with me this weekend, so I’ll probably get into some fun things. I’m sure we’ll probably do a little bit of shopping and walking around, and definitely get some food, for sure.

What’s next for you? Are there any future projects or plans you can share?

I’ve gotten into the whole thing to be a filmmaker. It’s my favorite part of the industry. That’s why I love comedic movies and just movies in general. So I would hope that I’d be able to direct a feature film.

Is there anything else about your upcoming Baton Rouge tour date you want to share with our readers?

The reason why I do these shows is to get out and laugh together at a time when we all need it. So come on out, grab a date, grab your friend or family, or come by yourself and make a friend. I have the friendliest fans in the world. I love it. It’s not lost on me that the world needs to laugh right now. So let’s get together and do it.