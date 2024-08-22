Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Fête Rouge, LSU Football celebrations and more

Visit the theater this weekend

Venture over to the Sullivan Theater to see The Mousetrap with dates running from Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Experience Agatha Christie’s world-famous murder mystery play. As news spreads of a killing in London, a group of seven strangers discovers there’s a murderer in their midst. Can you decode the mystery before the characters?

Show times are at either 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m, varying by day. Running time is 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission. Ticket prices are $25 per seat. Sullivan Theater is at 8849 Sullivan Road. Find tickets and information here.

Raise your glass to Fête Rouge on Friday

Wine and dine on Friday, Aug. 23, at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge for the 17th Annual Fête Rouge.

This event will feature bites from over 30 local restaurants along with more than 250 wines available for tasting and/or purchase. The food and wine celebration will raise funds for childhood nutrition initiatives and programs.

Fête Rouge is from 7-10 p.m. Tickets cost $95 per person. L’Auberge Casino Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information here, and read 225‘s full event preview here.

Head to an early football tailgate Saturday

Attend Sweet Baton Rouge’s Ultimate Tailgate at Perkins Rowe on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Shop apparel, accessories, crafts and more from Louisiana makers and boutiques as they showcase their unique, locally made products. Guests can purchase a jambalaya food ticket for $8 to benefit The Petey’s Scholarship.

The Sixth Annual Ultimate Tailgate is from noon-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Celebrate football season at the Saturday farmers market

Attend a “Kickoff Countdown”-themed edition of the Red Stick Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The celebration will emulate the excitement of football season, with live music, a feast of flavors and community fun. Attendees are encouraged to wear their team’s colors while they enjoy live music, games and shop locally sourced foods and starter plants.

“Kickoff Countdown” is from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public. Red Stick Farmers Market is at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Feast your eyes on exotic animals this weekend

Slither over to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for the HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25.

Mingle with reptiles, amphibians and insects during live demonstrations and educational talks. Guests can even purchase an exotic pet to take home.

The event runs Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased at the door, with single-day tickets starting at $10 for adults; $5 for kids ages 5-12; $8 for kids ages 5-12; and free for kids 4 and under. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. Saint Landry Ave. Find more information here, and read 225‘s full event preview here.

Spend your day at The Market on Sunday

“Let’s go, girls” to The Executive Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, for The Market: A Shopping Day for the Girls.

The Market Baton Rouge is putting on a shopping spree featuring vendors that will adhere to any shoppers’ interests, from art and jewelry to a custom hat bar and game-day attire.

This event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $7, and if purchased online you will be automatically entered to win a giveaway valued at over $400. The Executive Center is at 250 S. Foster Drive. Find more information here.

Bring your taste buds on Sunday

Taste the flavors of A Taste of Fresh (No Meat) Street Food Fest on Sunday, Aug. 25.

A street-food experience for vegetarians, vegans, the veg-curious and those who simply love fresh, local, flavorful dishes, the event will allow participants to explore vendors’ non-meat dishes and treats. Guests can also take part in wellness activities.

A Taste of Fresh (No Meat) Street Food Fest is from noon-5 p.m. This event is free to attend with registration. The event is at 1955 Dallas Drive. Find more information here.