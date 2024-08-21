Meet snakes, turtles and other critters at this weekend’s HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians and insects are making the trek to greater Baton Rouge this weekend.

The HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show runs this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25, inside the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The traveling show has dates booked across Louisiana and Texas throughout 2024 and 2025, including two more stops in greater Baton Rouge next year. The event is open to the public.

Throughout the weekend, vendors from all over the U.S. will set up educational booths. Exotic pets and animal supplies will be available for sale. Attendees will be able to speak directly to the breeders and ask for advice to probe if an animal is the right fit for them.

Common species that guests can see at the show include ball pythons, leopard geckos and bearded dragons. Exotic critters will be present, as well, such as snakes, lizards, monitors, turtles, tortoises, tarantulas, small mammals and more. (Find a full list here.)

Truly any exotic animal you can imagine will probably be present at the HERPS Exotic Pet Show, according to Shawn Gray, co-owner of HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Shows.

The show aims to teach visitors that becoming an exotic pet owner is not as scary as stereotypes might make it seem. These animals are highly intelligent and can make great pets or companions for the right person, Gray says. Each customer will be able to speak to the vendors and decide whether or not they are prepared to take on the responsibility.

“They’re not disposable pets—this is a lifelong commitment,” Gray says.

And there will still be plenty of fun for those who are not looking to purchase an exotic pet. During informational presentations, guests can learn how important these animals are to the environment.

The HERPS Exotic Pet Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. One-day tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12. Kids ages 4 and under enter for free. Admission can be purchased at the door only. Cash or cards are accepted.

Browse other show dates and locations, along with more information about this weekend’s show, here.