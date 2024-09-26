Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Brew at the Zoo, Oktoberfest and more events

Sip on wine from the City of Love on Friday

Bonjour! Visit Martin Wine & Spirits for the French Wine Walkabout on Friday, Sept. 27.

Taste the flavors of France with 20 French wines and light bites. Expect sparklings, rosés, reds and whites available for sampling, and pick a favorite bottle to purchase at the end of the night.

French Wine Walkabout is from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 plus fees. Martin Wine & Spirits is at 6463 Moss Side Lane. Find more information here. Au revoir!

Attend Brew at the Zoo on Friday

Hop on over to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo for the 10th Annual Brew at the Zoo on Friday, Sept. 27.

Sample craft beers and enjoy pub favorites, listen to live local musicians and visit the animals throughout the night.

Brew at the Zoo is from 7-10 p.m. General admission tickets cost about $65, and VIP tickets are about $117. Designated driver tickets are also available. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road. Find more information here.

Visit the theater Friday

Get into the case of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – Apt 2B at the Shaver Theatre. The show opens this Friday, Sept. 27, and is running until Sunday, Oct. 6.

Experience the reimagined story of this famous detective and sidekick duo. This show is a modern take on the all-too-familiar story that has been reexamined through a feminist lens.

Friday’s show is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $9 to $22. The Shaver Theatre is inside LSU’s Music & Dramatic Arts Building. Find more information here.

Listen to the sounds of American Idol winner Laine Hardy on Friday

Head over to the Texas Club on Friday, Sept. 27, to see Laine Hardy perform.

Hardy will be performing some of his hits like “Hurricane,” “In the Bayou,” “Memorize You,” “Ground I Grew Up On” and more. He will be performing with special guest Southland Band.

The show will begin at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $200. The Texas Club is at 456 Donmoor Ave. Find more information here.

Pick up some local finds Saturday

Spend the day shopping at Electric Depot for the Local Pop-Up on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Visit with vendors as you peruse their local goods throughout the event. Feel free to treat yourself to a new gem to add to your personal collection, or to just explore and enjoy the event’s atmosphere and community.

The Local Pop-Up runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information here.

Say ‘yeehaw’ at the rodeo Saturday

Gallop over to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the Baton Rouge SERA Black Rodeo.

This event will showcase the country’s top Black rodeo athletes in a variety of skills. Throughout the event, guests can see competitions such as bull riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling.

The Baton Rouge SERA Black Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25. The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Celebrate Oktoberfest on Sunday

Indulge in the festivities of Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 29, hosted by the Louisiana Restaurant Association at Live Oak at Cedar Lodge.

Attendees can feast on German-themed cuisine, enjoy a beer tasting, play games and enjoy live music from the Pants Party. A commemorative beer stein will be available to purchase for the price of $10. Participating restaurants include Cecelia Creole Bistro, Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, City Pork and more.

Oktoberfest is from 3-6 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $40, and parking is free. Live Oak at Cedar Lodge is at 6300 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here, and check out 225’s full preview here.

Attend a film festival Sunday

Venture to the Manship Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 29, for the Manhattan Short Film Festival.

Screen multiple films sharing a common theme of overcoming adversity. The national event is staged at participating venues around the country, where attendees can vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards. Selected short films are automatically eligible to receive Academy Award nominations in 2025.

The Manhattan Short Film Festival begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $13.50 including fees. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.