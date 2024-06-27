Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Beyoncé Night, Local Pop-Up, Pride and more

Groove to Beyoncé Night on Friday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live this Friday, June 28, for a fierce night of Beyoncé’s greatest hits.

Join members of the BeyHive for a fun evening soundtracked by DJ LegatronPrime, DJ Love Yourself and Bandeaux Pat.

Doors open for Beyoncé Night at 9 p.m., and the music will begin at 9:30 p.m. This event is priced at $15 for early bird tickets and $20 afterward. The age requirement is 18+. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets for the event and more information can be found here.

Celebrate Pride Month at Splash and the Baton Rouge Pride Festival

Head to Splash Nightclub this Friday, June 28, for an electric night celebrating love and diversity.

Bring yourself and your friends to a night that will feature performances of the biggest pride anthems by Mahogany Campbell, Kandy Cayne and Londyn Devereux.

Doors for the event will open at 9 p.m. with shows starting at 10:30 p.m. There is a $10 cover, with half-off before 11 p.m. for those who are 30 and older. Splash Nightclub is at 2183 Highland Road. Find more information here.

And on Saturday, June 29, make your way to the Baton Rouge Pride Festival from noon to 7 p.m. at The Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. Read 225‘s full preview of the event here.

Shop at a pint-sized edition of Local Pop-Up on Saturday

Head over to Electric Depot this Saturday, June 29, for a day of shopping at the Mini Makers Market.

The “mini” version of Local Pop-Up showcases the wares of young artists and entrepreneurs in the community. It’s also the Last Saturday at the Depot, so bring the whole family for a night of activities at Electric Depot. Enjoy a free workout at 10 a.m. provided by Pop Pilates, live music at 11 a.m. by Baton Rouge Music Studios, caricatures by Keith Van Douglas and free bowling inside Red Stick Social.

The Mini Makers Market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information here.

Browse recycled books on Saturday

Shop for your latest read while being kind to the environment at this month’s Recycled Reads Book Sale, this Saturday, June 29.

Hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library at its Book Sale Facility in Mid City, book lovers will find all genres at low prices. Join in on a mad dash for deals in the morning. Or, if a leisurely browse is more your speed, head over in the afternoon.

The Recycled Reads Book Sale is from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. The Book Sale Facility is located at 3434 North Blvd. A $40 spending limit per person will be in place. Find more info here.

Paint with a Twist on Sunday

Exercise your creativity and artistic ability this Sunday, June 30, to paint The Happy Cow at Painting with a Twist.

Make it a family outing or a date—this event is encouraged for all ages. Guests can snack and drink while painting. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult, and guests must be 21 or older to BYOB. Cups, plates, napkins and bottle openers are provided for any food or drinks brought by guests, but ice and serving utensils are not provided.

This event is from 10 a.m. to noon, and doors will open for the class 20 minutes before the start time. Pricing for this event varies from $39 to $49 per person. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 3A, in between Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery and Brew Ha-Ha. Book this event and find more information here.