Bigger than ever: What to expect at the 2024 Baton Rouge Pride Festival

Strut your stuff and show off your pride this Saturday, June 29, at the Baton Rouge Pride Festival. This year’s event is themed “Tell It to My Pride.”

The all-day, indoor gathering at the Raising Cane’s River Center will feature performances from locally and internationally renowned entertainers, a shopping market of local goods, and food and beverage vendors. It is free and open to the public, presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Unique Physique and a range of other sponsors. Organizers say the 16th annual festival has grown to its biggest and best yet, with more than 15,000 attendees anticipated this weekend.

“We want you to come and enjoy yourself and be embraced with love while you’re being your authentic self,” says Baton Rouge Pride Chair and President Bobbi Wisekal.

The fest starts at noon, but doors will open early at 11:30 a.m., and the first guests will be treated to a surprise performance at 11:45.

AHF will provide free HIV testing. Baton Rouge Pride hopes to increase the amount of people tested this year to 300, up from last year’s 250.

Performers throughout the day include three-time Grammy nominee Taylor Dayne; RuPaul’s Drag Race stars A’keria Chanel Davenport and Rosé; Baton Rouge Symphony; Opera Louisiane; and local drag queens. There will also be drag queen story time readings.

The Resource Fair will highlight local businesses committed to expressing their support of the LGBTQ+ community, and the aptly named Queerative Market pop-up will showcase the talents of local queer artists. A kids area will be open to all ages.

The fest aims to be an accepting, safe space for all. Anyone—regardless of age or identity—is welcome with open arms, Wisekal says. Wisekal hopes attendees will see that the queer community is just like any other community.

At the end of the night, attendees should walk away with the feeling, “This is really nice to have no judgment and be authentically myself with no repercussions,” Wisekal says.

The 2024 Baton Rouge Pride Festival is this Saturday, June 29, from noon to 7 p.m. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Several other Pride-themed events will take place across town this week—find the schedule here.

For more information and updates, visit brpride.org and follow @brpride on Facebook and Instagram. RSVP and view FAQ here.