Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, Valentine’s Day and more events

Celebrate Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras around the Capital Region

• Ring in Lundi Gras with the Krewe of Comogo Parade Monday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. The Plaquemine night parade—which is behind some of the biggest floats in the Capital Region—starts at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street.

• In Baton Rouge, The Krewe of MFP and The Michael Foster Project are celebrating Lundi Gras Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. with a show at Chelsea’s Live. Tickets are $20. Find more info and purchase tickets here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

• Downtown New Roads is the place to be for back-to-back parades on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, Feb. 13. Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade rolls at 11 a.m., followed by the New Roads Lions Club Parade at 2 p.m.

Celebrate dads and daughters Tuesday and Wednesday

Surge Entertainment is spotlighting girl dads and their sweet daughters this Valentine’s Day. Head over for Dad and Daughter date night on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 13-14.

Enjoy a fun-filled family evening of bowling, gaming, food and more.

Dad and Daughter date night is $50. Surge Entertainment is at 5555 Burbank Drive. Find more information here.

See El DeBarge & Friends downtown this Wednesday

Grab your boo and head to the Raising Cane’s River Center this Wednesday, Feb 14, for a El DeBarge & Friends concert.

Popularized in the ’80s, El DeBarge is known for his smooth falsetto voice and R&B hits. Concertgoers will be treated to ’80s hits all night long.

El DeBarge and friends is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Find more information and purchase tickets here. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Spend Valentine’s Day with Grace Potter

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter will bring her Mother Road tour to Chelsea’s Live this Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Vermont-born musician known for her solo music and covers is sure to rock some of her hits along with music from her newest release Mother Road.

Admission is $45. Get tickets and find more info at chelseaslive.com. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Frolic at a singles party for Valentine’s Day

If you’re not making reservations for two, there’s still plenty to do at local restaurants and bars for Valentine’s Day.

Queen Baton Rouge is hosting Cupid Is Stupid on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music, themed food, specialty cocktails—and bring a photo of their ex to put into a burn box. There will be tarot card readings and photo booths. Guests can tell their worst breakup stories, and the worst ones will be crowned the “Cry Me Cupid” King and Queen. And at some point in the night, The Queen team will burn that box. Find more info here.

The downtown bar 13 Social is hosting an anti-Valentine’s Day party, Not Today Cupid on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The bar will serve $7 martinis, $6 wine and $5 seltzers. Attendees can register here. 13 Social is at 350 Third St.

Learn more about gardening and swap seeds this Thursday

Head over to the Pennington Biomedical Research Center for a day of learning and gardening tips at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

The market is presenting a seed swap for all gardening enthusiasts and those interested in learning more. Bring your seeds to swap while chatting with other gardeners, swapping gardening tips, and learning more about different seeds and plant life.

Seed Swap is from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is free and open to the public. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road. Find more information and RSVP here.