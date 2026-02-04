Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: A Black History Month celebration, an art market and more

Attend a Capital Region Mardi Gras Parade this weekend

The start of February means more Carnival celebrations in Louisiana. Check out our guide that lists parades rolling across the state this month. There are five parades in the Capital area this weekend.

Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Starts at Irma Blvd., Gonzales

Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

From North Boulevanrd at 19th Street to Baton Rouge Community College

Shop from local artists Saturday

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will host the first Baton Rouge Art Market of 2026 on Feb. 7.

Shop art from nearly 60 local vendors selling handmade goods from 8 a.m. to noon.

The market takes place alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market at 501 Main St. downtown.

Honor Black History Month Saturday

BREC hosts Shades of Greatness: A Celebration of Black Art & Culture, a day of education, entertainment and empowerment on Feb. 7.

The family-friendly event has a marketplace, food trucks, live music and tributes to influential leaders.

The event will take place at Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center, 7800 Independence Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch a chilling performance Saturday

A Sherlock Holmes mystery takes the stage at Manship Theatre to tell the story of The Hounds of the Baskervilles on Feb. 7.

Transport to the foggy English moors and uncover chilling secrets in this classic case from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online now.

Celebrate Lunar New Year Saturday

Pelican to Mars holds its 3rd Lunar New Year Lantern Celebration on Feb. 7.

From 5 to 10 p.m., the Mid City bar will have Asian food, live music and karaoke, plus a performance by the Southern Lotus Lion Dance Association at 8 p.m.

Pelican to Mars is at 2664 Government St.

Attend a Galentine’s Day event Sunday

Dare Boutique and Le Chien Brewing Company are teaming up for their 2nd annual “Love You, Mean It” Galentine’s event.

Celebrate with mimosas, shopping and local pop-ups from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Le Chien Brewery

The brewery is located at 101 South Hummell St., Denham Springs. Tickets are $49.64 and can be purchased here.