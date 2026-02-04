Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: A Black History Month celebration, an art market and more
Attend a Capital Region Mardi Gras Parade this weekend
The start of February means more Carnival celebrations in Louisiana. Check out our guide that lists parades rolling across the state this month. There are five parades in the Capital area this weekend.
Krewe of Artemis
Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Le Krewe Mystique de la Capitale
Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe of Ascension Mambo
Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.
Starts at Irma Blvd., Gonzales
Krewe of Orion
Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Mid City Gras
Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.
Shop from local artists Saturday
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will host the first Baton Rouge Art Market of 2026 on Feb. 7.
Shop art from nearly 60 local vendors selling handmade goods from 8 a.m. to noon.
The market takes place alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market at 501 Main St. downtown.
Honor Black History Month Saturday
BREC hosts Shades of Greatness: A Celebration of Black Art & Culture, a day of education, entertainment and empowerment on Feb. 7.
The family-friendly event has a marketplace, food trucks, live music and tributes to influential leaders.
Watch a chilling performance Saturday
A Sherlock Holmes mystery takes the stage at Manship Theatre to tell the story of The Hounds of the Baskervilles on Feb. 7.
Transport to the foggy English moors and uncover chilling secrets in this classic case from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online now.
Celebrate Lunar New Year Saturday
Pelican to Mars holds its 3rd Lunar New Year Lantern Celebration on Feb. 7.
From 5 to 10 p.m., the Mid City bar will have Asian food, live music and karaoke, plus a performance by the Southern Lotus Lion Dance Association at 8 p.m.
Pelican to Mars is at 2664 Government St.
Attend a Galentine’s Day event Sunday
Dare Boutique and Le Chien Brewing Company are teaming up for their 2nd annual “Love You, Mean It” Galentine’s event.
Celebrate with mimosas, shopping and local pop-ups from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Le Chien Brewery
The brewery is located at 101 South Hummell St., Denham Springs. Tickets are $49.64 and can be purchased here.
