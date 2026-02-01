Southern Lotus Lion Dance Association brings new energy to an ancient tradition

Louisianans are known for their love of celebration. And when we celebrate, we go all out. Residents don’t only look forward to Mardi Gras; we want to participate in every holiday and tradition. Each parade, festival, party and wedding includes a little something extra here—including our Lunar New Year celebrations.

Baton Rouge’s Southern Lotus Lion Dance Association kicks off Lunar New Year festivities with traditional lion dance performances in and around the Capital Region. With large, handmade costumes, synchronized dancing, instrument accompaniment and a strong community, lion dancing fits right in with the rest of our Louisiana traditions—despite its centuries-old origins in China. But its ancient background doesn’t seem to be stopping new generations from picking up this art form.

Baton Rouge native Randy Vu grew up watching lion dance performances. Joining Southern Lotus in 2018, he is now the team lead of one of Louisiana’s only lion dance groups.

“It was a big part of my childhood,” Vu says. “I’ve always been a fan of lion dancing as a kid, and I have DVDs of performances I would watch all the time. To be able to do this now is kind of like living my childhood dreams.”

The lion dance itself is an ancient art form that has had many different evolutions. Today, the traditional dance consists of two dancers in a lion costume moving to the beat of an instrument, usually a drum. Both the musicians and the dancers have to work together—synchronization has to happen amongst all performers for the dance to work.

“The lion is the one performing, but the music mimics the lion’s heartbeat. It all plays together,” Vu says.

Baton Rouge’s only lion dance group began in a Buddhist temple over 20 years ago. The group’s early performances were mainly at restaurant and business openings to promote prosperity. Following the tradition of its origins, lion dancing can be used to ward off bad energy or to bring good fortune. And there is no better time to usher in good luck than at the start of a new year.

Each year brings more Lunar New Year celebrations to Louisiana. In 2026, the group has a packed schedule the week of Feb. 17. For Southern Lotus, this growth is a very welcome change.

“I’ve definitely seen an increase of Asian culture, including lion dancing, being spread throughout Baton Rouge over the past couple of years. It’s exciting to see. That’s what we’re all about,” Vu says.

Lunar New Year is celebrated on a different date each year, according to the Chinese lunar calendar. Feb. 17, 2026, marks the start of the Year of the Horse, which is said to bring adventure, vitality and momentum.

For the Southern Lotus Lion Dance Association, this momentum has been building for a long time. As Lunar New Year celebrations continue to grow across the state, the group stands as a reminder that Louisiana’s love for tradition always leaves room for new stories.

See @southernlotusliondance on Instagram or Facebook to catch the group’s performances.

This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.