New Orleans, Louisiana, USA United States of America - Feb 28, 2022: People celebrating Mardi Gras through the streets in New Orleans. This is the most important celebration for the city. Mardi Gras' celebrations are concentrated for about two weeks before and through Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday (the start of lent in the Western Christian tradition).
A guide to 2026 Mardi Gras parades: 100+ Louisiana Carnival celebrations to watch roll this season

Kick off Mardi Gras season by making your parade plans 🎭⚜️

Catherine Clement
An early Mardi Gras season means that we get to kick off the new year with the best celebrations Louisiana has to offer. Plan ahead with this list of over 100 parades rolling throughout the state, starting this month.

From grand extravaganzas with Mardi Gras royalty front and center to a dog walking parade with the Krewe of Mutts, Louisiana has a Carnival celebration for everyone.

Here’s our guide to parades around the state this season. Non-Capital Region parishes are listed alphabetically, and parades are ordered chronologically.

Dates and start times are as of press time and are subject to change, so check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Send tips about location and schedule changes to [email protected].

Capital Region:

Krewe of Denham Springs

Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.

Denham Springs

Krewe of Oshun

Jan. 31 at noon

Scotlandville Parkway Conservation Park

Krewe de Chemin Neuf

Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
Downtown New Roads

Krewe of Artemis 

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade in front of Capitol Grocery. Photo by Collin Richie.
Krewe of Artemis. File photo by Miriam Buckner

Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Le Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade 

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe of Ascension’s Mardi Gras Mambo Parade

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. 

Starts at Irma Blvd., Gonzales

Krewe of Orion

Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Mid City Gras

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

North Boulevard at 19th Street ending at the Baton Rouge Community College

Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade 

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Southdowns Neighborhood in Baton Rouge

Spanish Town Mardi Gras 

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade in front of Capitol Grocery. Photo by Collin Richie.

Feb. 14 at noon

Downtown Baton Rouge

Royal Krewe of Royalty

Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine

Livonia Carnival Association

Feb. 15
Livonia

Krewe of Comogo

Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Starting at St. John the Evangelist Church

Krewe of Shenandoah 

Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

222 North Blvd.

Beauregard Parish:

DeRidder Mardi Gras Events & Parade

Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, DeRidder

Caddo Parish:

Krewe of Gemini

Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

Krewe of Highland

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Highland Historic District, Shreveport

Calcasieu Parish:

Mardi Gras Merchants’ Parade

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Krewe of Barkus Parade

Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Krewe of Omega Parade

Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Lighted Boat Parade

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Lake Charles

Children’s Day Parade

Feb.15 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Second Line Stroll

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Motor Gras Parade

Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Jeeps on Parade

Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Mardi Gras Southwest Krewe of Krewes Parade

Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Evangeline Parish:

​​Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras

Costumed participants splash in a mud puddle while awaiting the Courir de Mardi Gras in Mamou. AP Photo/The Lafayette Daily Advertiser, Paul Kieu

Feb.17

Mamou

Franklin Parish:

Franklin Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

Iberia Parish:

Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette

Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.

Jeanerette

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Jeanerette

Jefferson Parish:

Krewe of Symphony

Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Atlas

Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Rosethorne

Feb. 14 at noon

Lafitte

Grand Isle Parade

Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Grand Isle

Lafayette Parish:

Carencro Parade 

Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.

Carencro

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade

Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Scott Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Scott

Krewe of Allons

Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Krewe of Bonaparte

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Children’s Parade

Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.

Youngsville

Queen Evangeline’s Parade

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

King Gabriel’s Parade

Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafourche Parish:

Krewe of Versailles

Feb. 7 at noon

Larose

Krewe of Ambrosia

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe of Shaka

Feb. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe Des Couyons

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Athena

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Apollo

Feb. 14 at noon

Lockport

Le Krewe du Bon Temps

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Larose

Krewe of Cleophas

Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe of Chronos

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe of Nereids

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Gheens

Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Neptune

Feb. 17 at noon

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Ghana

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe of Choupic

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Chackbay

Orleans Parish:

Mystic Krewe of Barkus

Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Knights of Babylon

Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Knights of Chaos

Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Muses

Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Bosom Buddies

Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Krewe of Hermes

Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Morpheus

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Le Krewe D’Etat

Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Iris

Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Tucks

Feb. 14 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans 

Krewe of Endymion

New Orleans, USA – February 9, 2013: Costumed men on a float throw beads into the crowd during a Mardi Gras parade (Krewe of Endymion) on Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana

Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

Mid-City, New Orleans

Krewe of Bacchus

Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Mid-City

Feb. 15 at 11:45 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Okeanos

Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Thoth

Feb. 15 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Orpheus

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Proteus

Feb. 16 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Crescent City

Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Elks-Orleans

Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Rex

Krewe of Rex. Stock photo

Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Zulu

Feb. 17 at 8 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Rapides Parish:

Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade

Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

Alexandria

Children’s Parade

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Alexandria

Krewes Parade

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Alexandria

St. Charles Parish:

Krewe of Lul

Feb. 14 at noon

Luling

Krewe of Des Allemands

Feb. 15

Des Allemands

St. John the Baptist Parish:

Krewe of Tohwahpahsah

Feb. 14 at noon

Reserve

Krewe of Du Monde

Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

LaPlace

Krewe of Dage’

Feb. 15; follows Krewe of Du Monde

LaPlace

St. Landry Parish:

Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras

Feb. 14  at 9 a.m.

Eunice

Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Opelousas

Courir de Mardi Gras Parade & Chicken Run

Feb. 17 

Eunice

St. Mary Parish:

Krewe of Adonis

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

Krewe of Dionysus

Feb. 14 1 at 2 p.m.

Berwick

Krewe of Galatea

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

Krewe of Nike

Feb. 15 at 2:20 p.m.  

Morgan City

Krewe of Hannibal

Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m. 

Morgan City

Krewe of Amani

Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. 

Patterson

Krewe of Hera

Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

Siracusaville Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Siracusaville

Krewe of Hephaestus

Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

St. Tammany Parish:

Krewe of Eve

Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Mandeville

Push Mow Parade

Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m.  

Abita Springs

The Mystic Krewe of Olympia 

Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Covington

Krewe of Dionysus

Feb. 8

Slidell

Krewe of Selene

Feb. 13

Slidell

Krewe of Bush

Feb. 14

Bush

Covington Lions Club

Feb. 17 at  9:15 a.m.

Covington

Mystic Krewe of Covington

Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m. 

Covington

Krewe of Bogue Falaya

Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Covington

Krewe of Chahta

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Lacombe

Krewe of Folsom

Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Folsom

Krewe of Kidz Wagon

Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.

Slidell

Mardi Paws Parade

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. 

Covington

Terrebonne Parish:

Krewe of Aphrodite

Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Hyacinthians

Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Titans

Feb. 7; follows Krewe of Hyacinthians

Houma

Krewe of Mardi Gras

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Terreanians

Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Montegut

Feb. 15 2 at 2 p.m.

Montegut

Krewe of Cleopatra

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Houmas

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Kajuns

Feb. 17; follows Krewe of Houmas

Houma

Krewe de Bonne Terre

Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Montegut

Washington Parish:

Krewe of MCCA

Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Bogalusa
