A guide to 2026 Mardi Gras parades: 100+ Louisiana Carnival celebrations to watch roll this season
Kick off Mardi Gras season by making your parade plans 🎭⚜️
An early Mardi Gras season means that we get to kick off the new year with the best celebrations Louisiana has to offer. Plan ahead with this list of over 100 parades rolling throughout the state, starting this month.
From grand extravaganzas with Mardi Gras royalty front and center to a dog walking parade with the Krewe of Mutts, Louisiana has a Carnival celebration for everyone.
Here’s our guide to parades around the state this season. Non-Capital Region parishes are listed alphabetically, and parades are ordered chronologically.
Dates and start times are as of press time and are subject to change, so check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Send tips about location and schedule changes to [email protected].
Capital Region:
Krewe of Denham Springs
Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.
Denham Springs
Krewe of Oshun
Jan. 31 at noon
Scotlandville Parkway Conservation Park
Krewe de Chemin Neuf
Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
Downtown New Roads
Krewe of Artemis
Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Le Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade
Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe of Ascension’s Mardi Gras Mambo Parade
Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.
Starts at Irma Blvd., Gonzales
Krewe of Orion
Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Mid City Gras
Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.
North Boulevard at 19th Street ending at the Baton Rouge Community College
Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Southdowns Neighborhood in Baton Rouge
Spanish Town Mardi Gras
Feb. 14 at noon
Downtown Baton Rouge
Royal Krewe of Royalty
Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine
Livonia Carnival Association
Feb. 15
Livonia
Krewe of Comogo
Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Starting at St. John the Evangelist Church
Krewe of Shenandoah
Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts
Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
222 North Blvd.
Beauregard Parish:
DeRidder Mardi Gras Events & Parade
Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.
Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, DeRidder
Caddo Parish:
Krewe of Gemini
Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m.
Downtown Shreveport
Krewe of Highland
Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
Highland Historic District, Shreveport
Calcasieu Parish:
Mardi Gras Merchants’ Parade
Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Krewe of Barkus Parade
Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Krewe of Omega Parade
Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Lighted Boat Parade
Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Lake Charles
Children’s Day Parade
Feb.15 at 3:30 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Second Line Stroll
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Motor Gras Parade
Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Jeeps on Parade
Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Mardi Gras Southwest Krewe of Krewes Parade
Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Evangeline Parish:
Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras
Feb.17
Mamou
Franklin Parish:
Franklin Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Franklin
Iberia Parish:
Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette
Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.
Jeanerette
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.
Jeanerette
Jefferson Parish:
Krewe of Symphony
Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Metairie
Krewe of Atlas
Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
Metairie
Krewe of Rosethorne
Feb. 14 at noon
Lafitte
Grand Isle Parade
Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.
Grand Isle
Lafayette Parish:
Carencro Parade
Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.
Carencro
Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade
Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Scott Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.
Scott
Krewe of Allons
Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Krewe of Bonaparte
Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Lafayette Children’s Parade
Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.
Youngsville
Queen Evangeline’s Parade
Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
King Gabriel’s Parade
Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Lafourche Parish:
Krewe of Versailles
Feb. 7 at noon
Larose
Krewe of Ambrosia
Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe of Shaka
Feb. 8 at 12:30 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe Des Couyons
Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Athena
Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Apollo
Feb. 14 at noon
Lockport
Le Krewe du Bon Temps
Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Larose
Krewe of Cleophas
Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe of Chronos
Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe of Nereids
Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Gheens
Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Neptune
Feb. 17 at noon
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Ghana
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe of Choupic
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Chackbay
Orleans Parish:
Mystic Krewe of Barkus
Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.
French Quarter, New Orleans
Knights of Babylon
Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Uptown New Orleans
Knights of Chaos
Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
Uptown New Orleans
Krewe of Muses
Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m.
Uptown New Orleans
Krewe of Bosom Buddies
Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m.
French Quarter, New Orleans
Krewe of Hermes
Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Morpheus
Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Le Krewe D’Etat
Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Iris
Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Tucks
Feb. 14 at noon
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Endymion
Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.
Mid-City, New Orleans
Krewe of Bacchus
Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Mid-City
Feb. 15 at 11:45 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Okeanos
Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Thoth
Feb. 15 at noon
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Orpheus
Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Proteus
Feb. 16 at 5:15 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Crescent City
Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Elks-Orleans
Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Rex
Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Zulu
Feb. 17 at 8 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Rapides Parish:
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade
Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
Alexandria
Children’s Parade
Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
Alexandria
Krewes Parade
Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
Alexandria
St. Charles Parish:
Krewe of Lul
Feb. 14 at noon
Luling
Krewe of Des Allemands
Feb. 15
Des Allemands
St. John the Baptist Parish:
Krewe of Tohwahpahsah
Feb. 14 at noon
Reserve
Krewe of Du Monde
Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.
LaPlace
Krewe of Dage’
Feb. 15; follows Krewe of Du Monde
LaPlace
St. Landry Parish:
Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras
Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.
Eunice
Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.
Opelousas
Courir de Mardi Gras Parade & Chicken Run
Feb. 17
Eunice
St. Mary Parish:
Krewe of Adonis
Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Morgan City
Krewe of Dionysus
Feb. 14 1 at 2 p.m.
Berwick
Krewe of Galatea
Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
Morgan City
Krewe of Nike
Feb. 15 at 2:20 p.m.
Morgan City
Krewe of Hannibal
Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m.
Morgan City
Krewe of Amani
Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.
Patterson
Krewe of Hera
Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
Morgan City
Siracusaville Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Siracusaville
Krewe of Hephaestus
Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.
Morgan City
St. Tammany Parish:
Krewe of Eve
Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Mandeville
Push Mow Parade
Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
Abita Springs
The Mystic Krewe of Olympia
Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Covington
Krewe of Dionysus
Feb. 8
Slidell
Krewe of Selene
Feb. 13
Slidell
Krewe of Bush
Feb. 14
Bush
Covington Lions Club
Feb. 17 at 9:15 a.m.
Covington
Mystic Krewe of Covington
Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m.
Covington
Krewe of Bogue Falaya
Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
Covington
Krewe of Chahta
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Lacombe
Krewe of Folsom
Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.
Folsom
Krewe of Kidz Wagon
Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.
Slidell
Mardi Paws Parade
Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
Covington
Terrebonne Parish:
Krewe of Aphrodite
Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Hyacinthians
Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Titans
Feb. 7; follows Krewe of Hyacinthians
Houma
Krewe of Mardi Gras
Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Terreanians
Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Montegut
Feb. 15 2 at 2 p.m.
Montegut
Krewe of Cleopatra
Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Houmas
Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Kajuns
Feb. 17; follows Krewe of Houmas
Houma
Krewe de Bonne Terre
Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Montegut
Washington Parish:
Krewe of MCCA
Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
Bogalusa
