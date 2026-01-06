A guide to 2026 Mardi Gras parades: 100+ Louisiana Carnival celebrations to watch roll this season

An early Mardi Gras season means that we get to kick off the new year with the best celebrations Louisiana has to offer. Plan ahead with this list of over 100 parades rolling throughout the state, starting this month.

From grand extravaganzas with Mardi Gras royalty front and center to a dog walking parade with the Krewe of Mutts, Louisiana has a Carnival celebration for everyone.

Here’s our guide to parades around the state this season. Non-Capital Region parishes are listed alphabetically, and parades are ordered chronologically.

Dates and start times are as of press time and are subject to change, so check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Send tips about location and schedule changes to [email protected].

Capital Region:

Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.

Denham Springs

Jan. 31 at noon

Scotlandville Parkway Conservation Park

Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Downtown New Roads

Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Starts at Irma Blvd., Gonzales

Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

North Boulevard at 19th Street ending at the Baton Rouge Community College

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Southdowns Neighborhood in Baton Rouge

Feb. 14 at noon

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Plaquemine

Feb. 15

Livonia

Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Starting at St. John the Evangelist Church

Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

222 North Blvd.

Beauregard Parish:

Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, DeRidder

Caddo Parish:

Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Highland Historic District, Shreveport

Calcasieu Parish:

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Lake Charles

Feb.15 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Evangeline Parish:

​​Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras

Feb.17

Mamou

Franklin Parish:

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

Iberia Parish:

Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.

Jeanerette

Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Jeanerette

Jefferson Parish:

Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Metairie

Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Metairie

Feb. 14 at noon

Lafitte

Grand Isle Parade

Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Grand Isle

Lafayette Parish:

Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.

Carencro

Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Scott

Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.

Youngsville

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafourche Parish:

Feb. 7 at noon

Larose

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

Feb. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Feb. 14 at noon

Lockport

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Larose

Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Golden Meadow

Feb. 17 at noon

Golden Meadow

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Thibodaux

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Chackbay

Orleans Parish:

Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 14 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

Mid-City, New Orleans

Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 15 at 11:45 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 15 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 16 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 17 at 8 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Rapides Parish:

Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

Alexandria

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Alexandria

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Alexandria

St. Charles Parish:

Feb. 14 at noon

Luling

Feb. 15

Des Allemands

St. John the Baptist Parish:

Feb. 14 at noon

Reserve

Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

LaPlace

Feb. 15; follows Krewe of Du Monde

LaPlace

St. Landry Parish:

Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.

Eunice

Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Opelousas

Feb. 17

Eunice

St. Mary Parish:

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

Feb. 14 1 at 2 p.m.

Berwick

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

Feb. 15 at 2:20 p.m.

Morgan City

Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m.

Morgan City

Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Patterson

Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Siracusaville

Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

St. Tammany Parish:

Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Mandeville

Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

Abita Springs

Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Covington

Feb. 8

Slidell

Feb. 13

Slidell

Feb. 14

Bush

Feb. 17 at 9:15 a.m.

Covington

Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Covington

Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Covington

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Lacombe

Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Folsom

Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.

Slidell

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Covington

Terrebonne Parish:

Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 7; follows Krewe of Hyacinthians

Houma

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 15 2 at 2 p.m.

Montegut

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 17; follows Krewe of Houmas

Houma

Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Montegut

Washington Parish:

Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Bogalusa