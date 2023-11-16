Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Local Pop-Up Market, ‘Rent,’ comedian Todd Barry and more events

This story has been updated to correct the date of the LSU football game this Saturday. 225 regrets the error.

Celebrate the seasons of love with ‘Rent’ Thursday through Sunday

The Theatre Baton Rouge cast closes out its rendition of the Tony Award-winning Rent this Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 19.

This moving musical centers around friends living in New York City as they try to navigate life during the AIDS epidemic.

Tickets run from $27 to $42. Showtimes vary. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Find info and tickets at theatrebr.org.

Get holiday shopping done early with the Mid City Merchants on Friday

Embark on a vibrant journey through Baton Rouge’s artistic landscape at the Local Pop-Up Market during Mid City Merchants’ White Light Night Market at Electric Depot this Friday, Nov. 17.

One of several pop-ups on Government Street this Friday, this special edition of Local Pop-Up Market promises an evening celebrating local artisans and their unique creations. Explore an array of pop-up stalls showcasing everything from handmade crafts to delectable treats, immersing yourself in the spirit of community and creativity.

The event is 6-10 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information here. And find 225‘s full guide to everything else happening on White Light Night here.

Laugh out loud with Todd Barry on Friday

Prepare for an evening of uproarious laughter as Todd Barry, the renowned American actor and stand-up comedian famed for his deadpan humor and razor-sharp wit, takes center stage at Manship Theatre this Friday, Nov. 17.

Known for his roles in popular shows like Bob’s Burgers, The Wrestler and Wanderlust, Barry has solidified his comedic legacy through multiple specials on major TV networks. Catch this comedic maestro live as he brings his signature style to the forefront, drawing from his extensive experience that includes memorable appearances on late-night shows hosted by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien.

Manship Theatre is inside the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $30 to $40. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Stop and smell the roses with the Baton Rouge Rose Society on Saturday

Join the Baton Rouge Rose Society for a blooming experience at Propagation Day, set amidst the scenic BREC’s Independence Botanical Gardens adjacent to the Main Library at Goodwood on Saturday.

Bring your pruners, hats and gloves as experienced gardeners offer valuable insights and printed guidance on successful propagation techniques. Delve into the world of roses, learning new skills and enjoying a hands-on session with all necessary supplies provided. Indulge in refreshing treats while cultivating your passion for gardening in this enriching and community-driven event.

The event runs from 9-11 a.m. BREC’s Independence Botanical Gardens is at 7950 Independence Blvd. Find more information here.

Cheer the Tigers to victory at LSU Tiger Stadium on Saturday

Gear up for an electrifying showdown as LSU takes on Georgia State in one of the last home games of the season this Saturday, Nov. 18.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised, although the schedule is subject to change based on television programming. Whether you’re a fervent LSU supporter or a dedicated Georgia State fan, join the thrilling atmosphere and secure your tickets here. Remember to adhere to LSU’s clear bag policy for a safer and faster fan experience, enhancing both security measures and the overall enjoyment of this high-stakes match.

Head to LSU Tiger Stadium to catch the game. Find more information here.