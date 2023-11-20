Things to do in Baton Rouge this Thanksgiving week

Gather around for story time on Monday

Gather your little turkeys for a festive Thanksgiving celebration at Storycraft’s “Gobble Gobble! It’s Thanksgiving Time!” event today, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m.

Dive into the heartwarming tale of The Berenstain Bears and the Prize Pumpkin by Stan & Jan Berenstain, followed by a creative session where children, ages 5-11, can craft and decorate their very own Thanksgiving turkey to take home. Be sure to secure your spot as supplies are limited.

This event will take place at Eden Park Branch Library, which is located at 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Find more information here or call 225-231-3260.

Celebrate Drinksgiving on Wednesday

Bring the spirited national tradition of Drinksgiving to your own friend group in Baton Rouge, this Wednesday, Nov. 22.

As the night before Thanksgiving unfolds, join the revelry at local taverns where old friends reunite. With many college students and out-of-town residents returning home, Drinksgiving has become an annual occasion to catch up, share stories and toast to the holiday season with friends from near and far.

And if you’re looking for some new spots to explore, check out our roundup of the latest bar openings in downtown Baton Rouge. Drink responsibly!

Trot for your turkey on Thursday

Join in on the Thanksgiving Day festivities at the annual Turkey Trot—an invigorating morning of outdoor exercise suitable for all fitness levels in downtown Baton Rouge.

Lace up your shoes for a 5K run/walk or a leisurely 1-mile fun run/walk. After breaking a sweat, indulge guilt-free in the day’s delicious treats, making it a healthy and joyful kickoff to the holiday. Beyond a morning of fitness and fun, this event also supports fundraising efforts for March of Dimes.

The 1-mile fun run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. The race will start at 368 Convention St. Register and find more information here.

Sip and sleigh at 13 Social’s holiday pop-up bar starting on Friday

Indulge in the enchantment of the holiday season at 13 Social’s pop-up bar experience, Sleigh Bells and Cocktails.

Running from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1, this festive wonderland invites you to savor the magic of Christmas with an array of delightful cocktails, heartwarming decor and joyful holiday vibes. Make the season merry and bright by immersing yourself in this opportunity to sip on seasonal delights and embrace the spirit of Christmas with friends and family.

13 Social is at 350 Third St. Find more information here.