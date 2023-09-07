Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Lauren Daigle concert, Taylor Swift Night and more

Louisiana star Lauren Daigle takes the stage on Friday

Baton Rouge is in for a treat as Louisiana’s very own Lauren Daigle returns for a mesmerizing performance at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, Sept. 8.

The singer-songwriter known for her soulful Christian worship music brings her colorful Kaleidoscope tour, where she will showcase her chart-topping hits like “You Say” and “Thank God I Do.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Purchase tickets here.

Cheer on LSU and Southern in their first home games on Saturday

Join the excitement in Baton Rouge as the city comes alive for the first home games at both Tiger Stadium and A.W. Mumford Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 9.

Whether you’re part of each campus’ longstanding tailgating scenes or enjoying the games from the comfort of your home, it’s time to get into the spirited atmosphere of college football in Baton Rouge.

LSU will clash with Grambling State at 6:30 p.m., while Southern University faces off against Jackson State University at 6 p.m. Find more info at lsusports.net and gojagsports.com.

Party like it’s 1999 at Oldies but Goodies Fest on Saturday and Sunday

The Oldies but Goodies Fest in Port Allen is a two-day celebration of nostalgia and local culture for all ages, Sept. 9-10.

On Saturday, visitors can savor the flavors of a barbecue cook-off and indulge in a variety of Louisiana cuisine and beverages from local vendors. Then, on Sunday, the festivities continue with live music performances, an antique car show and a vibrant marketplace filled with crafters offering unique creations.

The festival will be held at the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau at 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Find more information here.

Calling all Swifties to Taylor Swift Night with Interstellar on Saturday

Prepare to experience the magic of Taylor Swift’s iconic hits at “Taylor Swift Night: The Era’s Tour Setlist” this Saturday, Sept. 9, at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge.

Fans 18 and up are welcome for a memorable evening of Swift’s chart-topping tunes.

Tickets are available for $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show kicks off at 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.