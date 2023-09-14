Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Dog-friendly pool party, music and more

Hunt for vintage treasures at Time Warp Thursday through Sunday

Step into a shopping time machine at the Time Warp Super Sale.

One of the city’s go-to thrift and vintage havens is marking down the entire store from 15% to 75%.

Time Warp is at 3001 Government St. Find more info and hours here.

Enjoy the magic with the Magic City Hippies on Friday

Groove the night away as the Magic City Hippies make a stop on their summer tour at Chelsea’s Live.

Ages 18 and up can experience the indie-pop vibes of Magic City Hippies, along with the sounds of Kainalu. Tickets are $25, so gather your friends and dance your heart out to the beats of these talented artists.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show kicks off at 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Get tickets here.

Explore exotic creatures on Saturday and Sunday

Explore a world of scales, slithers and surprises at the Herps Exotic Reptile & Pet Show, hosted at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, saltwater fish and more will be on display. From the world’s most unique reptiles to educational insights, it’s a reptilian adventure offering hands-on interactions with incredible creatures. Passes start at $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and younger.

Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 Saint Landry Ave in Gonzales. Find more information and tickets here.

Come join the Pawty with BREC on Saturday and Sunday

Dive into the ultimate canine celebration of the season at the “End of Summer Pool Pawty” hosted at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon.

As the sun sets on summer, bring your furry friends for a splashing good time at the aquatic playground. For the paw-some experience, remember that each pet must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

This weekend extravaganza offers multiple two-hour sessions tailored to dogs of all sizes, ensuring that every pup can frolic in the water safely. Liberty Lagoon is at 111 Lobdell Ave. Find more info at libertylagoon.com.