Where to uncover vintage and thrifting treasures in Baton Rouge

This article was originally published in July 2023. It has been updated to add addresses and reflect openings and closures.

Baton Rouge has an array of secondhand stores that cater to the desires of vintage enthusiasts, bargain hunters and eco-conscious shoppers alike.

With an eclectic mix of thrift stores scattered throughout the city, you’re sure to find unique pieces and encounter special, timeless pieces. Here’s where to shop. Happy thrifting!

3115 Government St.

This new collection of sustainable goods debuted in Mid City this past February, situated inside the former The Hope Shop location. Owner Haley Miller curates a selection of vintage and gently used dresses, shirts, jackets, pants and accessories.

12672 Florida Blvd.

Hand 2 Hand is a hidden treasure trove for vintage enthusiasts. This boutique-style thrift store specializes in unique, one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories. The shop’s intimate atmosphere and personalized service make it a destination for fashion-conscious individuals seeking distinct and sustainable fashion choices.

2648 Government St.

While not exclusively a thrift store, The Pink Elephant Antiques deserves a special mention for vintage enthusiasts and collectors alike. The Mid City antique emporium houses an impressive assortment of retro collectibles, vintage furniture and classic curiosities. Meander through the aisles to hunt for unique home decor and fashions, or simply to indulge in nostalgia. This antique haven is an experience.

Multiple locations

The Purple Cow is a whimsical wonderland of preloved goods. With two locations in Baton Rouge and another in Denham Springs, this thrift shop charms visitors with its colorful storefront and inviting vibe. The store’s interior is neatly organized, offering an extensive selection of clothing, household items and furniture. A portion of The Purple Cow’s proceeds are regularly donated to various charitable causes. Prices range from as low as $1 up to $200.

7865 Jefferson Highway, Suite C

This charming boutique offers racks carefully curated with loads of cool caps, vintage sportswear, retro dresses, funky accessories and lots of LSU gear. The knowledgeable staff’s passion for all things vintage helps shoppers leave with not just a newfound appreciation for the past—but likely also with one-of-a-kind addition to their wardrobe or home.

7643 Jefferson Highway

For those with a taste for contemporary and high-end fashion, Swap Boutique is the place. The Bocage Village upscale consignment store curates a collection of high-end clothing, shoes and accessories. You’re just as likely to find trendy seasonal pieces as you are designer labels like Tory Burch, Gucci, Coach and Valentino. Swap’s more contemporary selection ranges from $25 to $90 while its designer offerings range anywhere from $70 to $300. The store also stocks couture items including bags, dresses and shoes that go beyond the $300 price point.

3001 Government St.

The 25-year-old boutique stands as a tribute to all things retro and nostalgic. As soon as you step through its doors, you’ll be transported back in time, greeted by a vibrant collection of vintage clothing, accessories and memorabilia from various decades. From bell-bottom jeans to classic band tees, retro sunglasses and vinyl records, Time Warp just about has it all. Each piece is hand selected by the staff, providing customers with a curated selection of pieces. Think: day-to-day wear with flair. In-stores prices range anywhere from $18 to $100, according to store manager Jessica Rogers. Time Warp also sells pieces online through Ebay, where finds range from $100 to $1,800.