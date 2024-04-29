Things to do in Baton Rouge this week: Beyoncé trivia, ‘Legends’ gala and karaoke night

Dress up and support local dancers this Tuesday

Grab your dancing shoes and head to the Legends of Lights Gala this Tuesday, April 30.

Of Moving Colors Productions will host its annual benefit gala at Eye Wander Photo. In addition to its performing arts shows, the organization supports the community through free dance classes for those with Parkinson’s disease and partnerships with non-profits like Big Buddy. The fun and festivities will center around this year’s gala theme, “Legends of Light.” VIP guests will be invited to the private apartment of Jency and Aaron Hogan for cocktails alongside the 2024 Legend Award recipient, Queen of Sparkles’ Jaime Glas Odom.

Of Moving Colors Gala is from 6-9 p.m. This event is open to the public, with tickets starting at $75. Eye Wander Photo is at 7964 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Unleash your inner singer this Wednesday

Head over to KOK Wings & Things this Wednesday, May 1, for karaoke night.

Bring your bestie and your best vocals to belt out all your favorite songs. The regular menu items will be available along with $3 green tea shots.

KOKaraoke Night is from 6-10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. KOK Wings is at 1509 Government St. Find more information here.

Test your Beyoncé knowledge this Thursday

Join DIY Disco this Thursday, May 2, for another installment of its Finish the Lyrics series.

At this trivia night, the spotlight is on you to finish the Beyoncé lyrics. Test your Beyoncé knowledge with music from the start of her musical career to the latest album. At this event, there will be a happy hour craft menu in addition to the regular menu.

Finish the Lyrics: Beyoncé is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is free and open to ages 21 and up. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. RSVP and find more information here.