Glittery local clothing brand Queen of Sparkles is ready for its first Mardi Gras season

“I design sparkly clothes because it makes me happy,” Glas says. “I’m just trying to make pieces that make people feel happy and confident.”

In just eight short months, Queen of Sparkles has grown to be a popular Baton Rouge brand stocked at stores like Bella Bella, Rodéo Boutique and Wanderlust by Abby.

“It means a lot when you put yourself out there and people support you,” Glas says. “It’s crazy. I never thought any of this would happen.”

It’s a mild day during our chat in December, and Glas has just dropped Queen of Sparkles’ holiday line, with sweaters and skirts covered in Christmas trees and festive cocktails. And she already has her eye on south Louisiana’s next big celebration.

“I think Mardi Gras is my favorite holiday to design for,” she says. “I know the customers for Mardi Gras fashion will be crazy and out there.”

While Glas makes clothes year-round, there’s no season for glitter quite like Carnival season—and she says she’s prepared for whatever weather the season throws her way. Her first Mardi Gras line debuted in January, adorned with big sequins and rhinestones. From sweaters to short-sleeved dresses, you’ll be able to find almost anything to wear for a season that will hopefully be full of parades and fun.

When she was a student at LSU, Glas studied engineering and business. Though she always loved fashion, she never really knew if she could make it into a career.

Once she was in the professional world as an engineer, Glas found a way to marry her industry with that love for clothes and fashion. In 2014, she founded HauteWork—a brand of flame-resistant clothing fit for women’s bodies—after she realized most engineering safety gear only came in men’s sizes.

After being an engineer for seven years, her love for glitzy clothes and game-day style pulled her in a new direction. In 2018, Glas co-founded the company Sparkle City, specializing in glittery garments for holidays, game day and other occasions.

In March 2021, Glas launched her own brand, focused on bringing sparkles and glam to everyday fashion.

Though Queen of Sparkles is the name of her brand, Glas says she has owned the royal title long before she added shiny beads to crewneck sweatshirts.

“Queen of Sparkles has been my nickname and Instagram handle since I got an Instagram in 2013,” Glas says. “All my friends’ kids call me Aunt Sparkles, too. I’ve always dressed like this. My fashion has always been kind of out there and sparkly.”

After branching out and starting her own company, Glas got to work designing sparkly game-day sweaters and party-style tops with rainbow fringe sleeves and tulle necklines. Glas says she loves the creative freedom that comes with designing holiday collections and day-to-day pieces.

“My favorite part of the business is the design part,” she says.

Though Glas has designed show-stopping pieces for special events, she says she hopes Queen of Sparkles grows to become a larger lifestyle brand and a household name.

“I’ll always sell game-day and holiday pieces, but to me, it’s more of a lifestyle,” Glas says. “The focus is to be a brand that has a variety of products and sparkly things for everyone. I want to do bags, shoes and maybe even sparkly dog collars. The sky’s the limit. I don’t want to stop.” queenofsparkles.com

This article was originally published in the February 2022 issue of 225 magazine.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE