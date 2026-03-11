Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these events in Baton Rouge this weekend

It’s almost time for the luckiest celebration in the Capital Region.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Tuesday, March 17, but Baton Rouge is going all out to stretch the celebration starting this weekend. Whether you’re planning to attend the Wearin’ of the Green Parade this Saturday or not, there are lots of opportunities to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day before, during and after the parade rolls.

Start your weekend with a free whiskey tasting

Bin Q Liquor will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Friday, March 13, from 5 to 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Sip on cocktails and Irish whiskey flights, indulge in a free whiskey tasting and listen to live music.

Bin Q is located at 3911 Perkins Rd.

Run a 5K before the parade rolls

The Shamrock Run starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, and takes runners around the last mile of the parade route.

Meet at Moreau Physical Therapy at 3129 Perkins Rd. to begin the race.

- Advertisement -

Registration is $65 for those who sign up by Thursday, March 12. Registration is $75 for participants who sign up on Friday, March 13, which is the last opportunity to register. Proceeds benefit Baton Rouge Green.

Have brunch at La Divina

If running’s not your style, you can enjoy breakfast at La Divina Italian Cafe, located at 3535 Perkins Rd., on Saturday morning instead.

Brunch begins at 8 a.m., and tickets are limited. Walk-up spots are available for the restaurant’s event beginning after brunch.

La Divina will have live music from Father Ron and Friends, family-friendly activities and a spot to watch the parade starting at 10 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Sip on margs and watch the parade at Luna Cocina

Luna Cocina is hosting a parade-day celebration with live music and margaritas starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday.

This restaurant and bar is located on the parade route at 3109 Perkins Rd.

Tickets are $20 for 21+ and $30 for under 21. Children under 12 can enter for free with an adult.

Party along the route at Ivar’s Sports Bar

Ivar’s Sports Bar has a day full of live music and celebration this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

The bar is located along the parade route at 2954 Perkins Rd.

Tickets are $40 when purchased at the door.

Cheers at Mid City Beer Garden

Mid City Beer Garden is offering drink specials and $3 Jell-O shots all day long.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the bar is located at 3808 Government St.

Catch the Denham Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 5 p.m.

If you can’t get enough of parades, you can make your way to Denham Springs after the Wearin’ of the Green parade rolls.

The Denham Springs Main Street St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolls from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

The route begins at Denham Springs High School.

Enjoy a festive after-party at Splash Nightclub

Splash’s 20th green party takes place on Saturday night.

Starting at 9 p.m. on March 14, there will be music, live performances and glittery, green decor.

Splash Nightclub is located at 2183 Highland Rd. Tickets are $11.