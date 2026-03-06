What to expect at the Wearin’ of the Green Parade this weekend

Baton Rouge’s Wearin’ of the Green Parade rolls for the 41st time this Saturday, March 14, 2026.

What began as former WBRZ forecaster Pat Shingleton’s passion project has turned into one of Baton Rouge’s biggest traditions. Pat and his wife Mabyn Shingleton have been with this parade from its inception.

When Pat first brought this St. Patrick’s Day parade to Baton Rouge in 1986, the route began at City Park Golf Course and consisted of a few cars, local marching bands and a group of baton-twirlers. Now, the route has moved and expanded, and the parade is an ensemble of 90 floats, marching bands and dancing groups. There’s even a waitlist for krewes who would like to join in on the fun.

Mabyn is the parade’s business manager. She oversees logistics from every angle of the parade, from krewe signups to the float lineup on parade day.

Over the years, Mabyn has seen the parade evolve, but she has also seen the changes in the city of Baton Rouge. She has noticed just how far the area around the Perkins Road overpass has come.

“Just 20 or 30 years ago, there was nothing in that area. And then after years, [the parade] just brought life to a, at the time, dead part of town,” Mabyn says.

Each year, the parade has a Grand Marshal to usher in the celebration. Local marshals have included bishops, mayors, judges, veterans, firemen and Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. Some marshals have even come from across the pond, with 10 hailing from Ireland. This year, the parade has given the honor to Weather Channel meteorologist and storm chaser Jim Cantore.

The decision to host Cantore as Grand Marshal came after last year’s 24-hour postponement due to dangerous weather conditions—the first weather-based postponement in the parade’s history. The Shingletons’ daughter Katie reached out to Cantore via Instagram, and the meteorologist agreed to take part in this year’s celebration.

But if you ask Mabyn what the parade is really about, she wouldn’t put its celebrity guests at the top of her list.

“People have reunions with their friends. People come into town and spend a week. [The parade] brings life to Baton Rouge,” Mabyn says. “It helps businesses, too. And it’s just so great to see everyone come together.”

As far as what attendees should expect at the parade, Mabyn foresees large crowds and lots of fun.

“It’s really for everyone,” she says. “There are families and young people. People of every age. It depends on where you watch it, but you will see a diverse crowd.”

The Wearin’ of the Green Parade will roll at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, right after the parade’s Shamrock Run. The parade route begins on Hundred Oaks Boulevard just past the South Acadian Thruway intersection. It continues down Eugene Street, Terrace Avenue and Perkins Road, crossing the overpass and ending at Stanford Avenue. Check the parade’s official website for more details and information on road closures.