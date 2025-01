180+ Mardi Gras parades around Louisiana during the 2025 Carnival season

Just can’t get enough Mardi Gras? There are plenty of parades in the Capital Region—and even more around the state that are worth the drive.

Whether you want to participate in a chicken run, spend Fat Tuesday in the French Quarter, catch a boat parade out at Grand Isle or take in some family-friendly Carnival fun, Louisiana has a parade for that. Here’s a rundown of parades around the state this season. Parishes are listed alphabetically, and parades are ordered chronologically.

Dates and start times are as of press time and are subject to change, so check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Did we miss your favorite local Mardi Gras event, or see a date that needs to be revised? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We will continue to update this article in the coming days.

Acadia Parish parades

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Rayne

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Church Point

Allen Parish parades

Mardi Gras on Main

March 1; Time unavailable at press time

Oberlin

Assumption Parish parades

Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Labadieville

Napoleonville Parade

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Avoyelles Parish parades

Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Marksville

Beauregard Parish parades

March 1, 9 a.m.

Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, DeRidder

Caddo Parish parades

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

Feb. 23, Time unavailable at press time

Bossier City

March 1 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

March 2, Time unavailable at press time

Highland Historic District, Shreveport

Calcasieu Parish parades

Feb. 23 at 12:45 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 1 at 7 p.m.

Lake Charles

March 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 5 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Capital Region parades

Desoto Parish parades

Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

Mansfield

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Logansport

Evangeline Parish parades

Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras

March 4 at 7 a.m.

Mamou

Franklin Parish parades

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

Iberia Parish parades

Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

New Iberia

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Jeanerette

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Loreauville

Jefferson Parish parades

Feb. 16 at noon

Metairie

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Metairie

Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

Metairie

Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

Metairie

Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Marrero

Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Marrero

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Metairie

March 1 at noon

Jean Lafitte

Grand Isle Parade

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Grand Isle

Jefferson Davis Parish parades

Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Welsh

Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.

Lake Arthur

Lafayette Parish parades

Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

Carencro

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 22 at noon

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.

Scott

Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Krewe of Allons

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Children’s Parade

March 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

March 1 at 11 a.m.

Youngsville

Queen Evangeline’s Parade

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

King Gabriel’s Parade

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafourche Parish parades

Feb. 22 at noon

Larose

Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Larose

Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Golden Meadow

March 1 at noon

Lockport

March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Larose

March 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

March 2 at 6 p.m.

Golden Meadow

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Golden Meadow

March 4 at noon

Golden Meadow

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Thibodaux

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Chackbay

Orleans Parish parades

Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Marigny, New Orleans

Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

Algiers, New Orleans

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Marigny, New Orleans

Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

New Orleans East

Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

French Quarter New Orleans

Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Marrero, New Orleans

Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 26 at 6:15 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Marrero, New Orleans

Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 1 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 1 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

March 1 at 4 p.m.

Mid-City, New Orleans

March 2 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 2 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 2 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 2 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 3 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 8 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Ouachita Parish parades

Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

Monroe

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Monroe

Rapides Parish parades

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Pineville

Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

Alexandria

March 1 at 10 a.m.

Alexandria

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Alexandria

Sabine Parish parade

Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Many

St. Bernard Parish parade

Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Chalmette

St. Charles Parish parades

March 1 at noon

Luling

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Des Allemands

St. John the Baptist Parish parades

March 1 at noon

Reserve

March 1 at 11 a.m.

LaPlace

March 1; follows Krewe of Du Monde

LaPlace

St. Landry Parish parades

Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Krotz Springs

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

Lebeau

Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

Sunset

March 1 at 3 p.m.

Eunice

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Opelousas

March 4 at 3 p.m.

Eunice

St. Mary Parish parades

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Cypremort Point State Park

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Berwick

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

March 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Morgan City

March 2 at 3 p.m.

Morgan City

March 3 at 2 p.m.

Patterson

March 3 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Siracusaville

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

St. Tammany Parish parades

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Slidell

Feb. 15 at noon

Eden Isles

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Slidell

Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Slidell

Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Pearl River

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Mandeville

Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Slidell

Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Slidell

Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Covington

Feb. 22 at noon

Madisonville

Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

Abita Springs

Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

Slidell

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Slidell

March 1 at 9 a.m.

Bush

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Covington

March 4; follows Covington Lions Club

Covington

March 4; follows Mystic Krewe of Covington

Covington

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Lacombe

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Folsom

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Slidell

March 9 at 2 p.m.

Covington

Tangipahoa Parish parades

Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Hammond

Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

Ponchatoula

Feb. 22 at noon

Kentwood

Terrebonne Parish parades

Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 22 at noon

Chauvin

Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Houma

Feb. 23; follows Krewe of Hyacinthians

Houma

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Houma

March 1 at 6 p.m.

Houma

March 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Houma

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Montegut

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Houma

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Houma

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Houma

March 4; follows Krewe of Houmas

Houma

March 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Montegut

Vermilion Parish parades

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Kaplan

Vernon Parish parades

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Leesville

Washington Parish parades

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Bogalusa

Webster Parish parades

Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

Minden