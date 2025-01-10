A guide to 20+ Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge and the Capital Region

Louisiana might be the only state in the country to get excited when Christmas is over. But who wouldn’t be when Mardi Gras comes next?
The Mardi Gras season officially kicked off this week on Twelfth Night, Jan. 6. The festivities continue until Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 4 this year. From pup parades to traditional and brand-new Carnival krewes, here’s how the Capital Region will be letting the good times roll in the months ahead.
Dates and start times are as of press time; please check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Did we miss your favorite local Mardi Gras event? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We will continue to update this article in the coming days.
Baton Rouge parades
Krewe of Oshun
Feb. 15 at noon
Scotlandville
Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade
Feb. 16, parade at 2 p.m. with events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe of Artemis
Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale
Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe of Orion
Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Mid City Gras
Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.
North Boulevard from 19th Street to Foster Blvd.
Krewe of Southdowns
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle School
Spanish Town Mardi Gras
March 1 at noon
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe of Shenandoah
March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Boulevard
Capital Region parades
Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade
Jan. 25 at 11 am.
Clinton, starting at East Feliciana Middle School
Krewe of Denham Springs
Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Denham Springs, starting at Denham Springs High School
Donaldsonville’s Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
Donaldsonville, starting at Marchand Drive Drive and Church Street
Krewe of Barkus
Feb. 22, parade at 11 a.m. with events from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Walker, Sidney Hutchison Park
Addis Fireman’s Parade
Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.
Addis
Krewe of Tickfaw
Feb. 22. at 1 p.m.
Tickfaw River
Krewe de Canines
Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
St. Francisville, Parker Park
Krewe of Ascension’s Mardi Gras Mambo Parade
Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Gonzales
Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras Boat Parade
Feb. 22
Time and location information unavailable at press time
Royal Krewe of Royalty
March 1 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine
Krewe de Chemin Neuf
March 1
Time and location information unavailable at press time
Krewe of Comogo
March 2 at 7 p.m.
Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Time and location information unavailable at press time
Livonia Carnival Association
March 2
Time and location information unavailable at press time
Community Center Carnival
March 4, morning
Time and location information unavailable at press time
New Roads Lions Carnival
March 4, afternoon
Time and location information unavailable at press time