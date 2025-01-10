A guide to 20+ Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge and the Capital Region

Louisiana might be the only state in the country to get excited when Christmas is over. But who wouldn’t be when Mardi Gras comes next?

The Mardi Gras season officially kicked off this week on Twelfth Night, Jan. 6. The festivities continue until Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 4 this year. From pup parades to traditional and brand-new Carnival krewes, here’s how the Capital Region will be letting the good times roll in the months ahead.

Dates and start times are as of press time; please check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Did we miss your favorite local Mardi Gras event? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We will continue to update this article in the coming days.

Baton Rouge parades

Feb. 15 at noon

Scotlandville

Feb. 16, parade at 2 p.m. with events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

North Boulevard from 19th Street to Foster Blvd.

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle School

March 1 at noon

Downtown Baton Rouge

March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Boulevard

Capital Region parades

Jan. 25 at 11 am.

Clinton, starting at East Feliciana Middle School

Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

Denham Springs, starting at Denham Springs High School

Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Donaldsonville, starting at Marchand Drive Drive and Church Street

Feb. 22, parade at 11 a.m. with events from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Walker, Sidney Hutchison Park

Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Addis

Feb. 22. at 1 p.m.

Tickfaw River

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

St. Francisville, Parker Park

Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Gonzales

Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras Boat Parade

Feb. 22

Time and location information unavailable at press time

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Plaquemine

March 1

Time and location information unavailable at press time

March 2 at 7 p.m.

Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Time and location information unavailable at press time

March 2

Time and location information unavailable at press time

March 4, morning

Time and location information unavailable at press time

March 4, afternoon

Time and location information unavailable at press time