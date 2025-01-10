×
A guide to 20+ Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge and the Capital Region

  • By Gracelyn Farrar

Louisiana might be the only state in the country to get excited when Christmas is over. But who wouldn’t be when Mardi Gras comes next?

The Mardi Gras season officially kicked off this week on Twelfth Night, Jan. 6. The festivities continue until Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 4 this year. From pup parades to traditional and brand-new Carnival krewes, here’s how the Capital Region will be letting the good times roll in the months ahead. 

Dates and start times are as of press time; please check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Did we miss your favorite local Mardi Gras event? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We will continue to update this article in the coming days.

Baton Rouge parades

Krewe of Oshun

Feb. 15 at noon
Scotlandville

Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade

Feb. 16, parade at 2 p.m. with events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe of Artemis

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe of Orion

Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge

Mid City Gras

Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. 

North Boulevard from 19th Street to Foster Blvd.

Krewe of Southdowns

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. 
Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle School

Spanish Town Mardi Gras

March 1 at noon 

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe of Shenandoah

March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Boulevard

Capital Region parades

Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade

Jan. 25 at 11 am.
Clinton, starting at East Feliciana Middle School

Krewe of Denham Springs

Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Denham Springs, starting at Denham Springs High School

Donaldsonville’s Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Donaldsonville, starting at Marchand Drive Drive and Church Street

Krewe of Barkus

Feb. 22, parade at 11 a.m. with events from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Walker, Sidney Hutchison Park

Addis Fireman’s Parade

Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.
Addis

Krewe of Tickfaw

Feb. 22. at 1 p.m.
Tickfaw River

Krewe de Canines

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
St. Francisville, Parker Park

Krewe of Ascension’s Mardi Gras Mambo Parade

Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Gonzales

Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras Boat Parade

Feb. 22
Time and location information unavailable at press time

Royal Krewe of Royalty

March 1 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine

Krewe de Chemin Neuf

March 1
Time and location information unavailable at press time

Krewe of Comogo

March 2 at 7 p.m.

Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street

​Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks

March 2 at 1 p.m.
Time and location information unavailable at press time

Livonia Carnival Association

March 2
Time and location information unavailable at press time

Community Center Carnival

March 4, morning
Time and location information unavailable at press time

New Roads Lions Carnival

March 4, afternoon
Time and location information unavailable at press time