A night market, rock concert, story time and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Asian and Asian-American culture on Thursday

Sweet Society, Boru Ramen and Laura Siu Planning & Events are hosting the first-ever Night Market BTR on Thursday, May 11.

This celebration of AAPI Heritage Month will take over Electric Depot to feature more than 20 vendors, a cupsleeve event, a dragon dance and more. Kid-friendly booths will be set up as well.

The market is free to attend and is from 6-9 p.m. It is located at The Electric Depot on 1509 Government St.

Hike a swamp at night on Friday

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is hosting its Swamp Flashlight Night on Friday, May 12.

Grab some flashlights and friends for a leisurely hike through swamp trails after hours. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellant and wear closed-toed shoes. Staff will be present and will facilitate animal encounters.

The trails are open from 5-9 p.m. and admission ends at 8:15 p.m. General admission fees apply. BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Pkwy.

Stroll through the art of Mid City on Friday

Lace up your walking shoes and head out to some of Mid City’s most beloved businesses for Hot Art Cool Nights on Friday, May 12.

Organized by Mid City Merchants, this annual indoor-outdoor event gives creators, chefs, dancers, musicians and other artists the opportunity to share their work with the community. Take a stroll from Government and 14th streets to Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to see all the talent Mid City has to offer.

Hot Art Cool Nights if free to attend and runs from 6-10 p.m. For updates and a full list of participating merchants, visit Mid City Merchants on Facebook or Instagram.

Bring the kiddos to story time on Saturday

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is hosting its monthly StoryTime in the Garden on Saturday, May 13.

Between storybook readings, arts, crafts and activities, the event will keep children entertained and engaged with otheres. Every 30 minutes, the hosts will switch between stories and activities to keep all participants attention. Kids will even be given a book of their own to bring home.

Admission is free and no registration is required. Story time is from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is located in the pavilion of the Botanical Gardens, at 4560 Essen Lane.

Rock out on Saturday night

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel is hosting 38 Special on Saturday, May 13.

This Southern Rock band has gotten audience heads banging for more than four decades. When listening to classic rock on the radio, you’ll most likely hear the hits from the band’s heyday in the ’70s and ’80s, like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.”

Tickets range from $30 to $170. Showtime is at 8 p.m. located in the L’Auberge Event Center at 777 L’Auberge Ave.