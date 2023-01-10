A new festival celebrating local culture debuts next month in downtown Baton Rouge

As an activist and community leader, Richardson says she is on a mission to invest in young professionals the same way the city has done for her.

“I don’t think I want a seat at the table anymore. I’m interested in building a new, more inclusive table for everyone. That’s what 225 Fest is about. Making a new table and reimagining Baton Rouge,” Richardson says.

The local vendors at the festival each have their own rich histories in the city, such as Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. What started out as a front-yard stand by then-6-year-old Leroy Hayward III—who had recently been diagnosed with autism and wanted to donate his profits to his doctors at the Children’s Hospital New Orleans—is now famous inside Tiger Stadium and local grocery stores. A local American Sign Language program, Feel Seen Today, will also have a set up for attendees to explore and help bridge the gap between the hearing and deaf community. Empire Wingz will be serving its top-ranked wings.

Children will have a space for activities inside the Capitol Park Museum while a millennial party will take place outside—all part of the festival’s mission to celebrate all. Richardson says we need to show everyone that they are valuable to this city, regardless of age or background.

“Baton Rouge is not just a retirement city, it’s not just a college town, it’s not just somewhere for children and families,” Richardson says. “Everybody has a place here. I want to cater to every age group and every demographic.”

225 Festival is set for Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be free to attend. Check out its website to RSVP and follow its Instagram at @225Fest for upcoming scheduled vendors and artists.