Memorial Day week events in Baton Rouge: live music, comedy, art and more

National comedy tour comes to Baton Rouge Saturday

Comedy fans, listen up: The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Baton Rouge for a night of side-busting entertainment.

Sommore, the vaunted “Diva of Contemporary Comedy,” will be hosting the event, and joining her will be Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Arnez J and Ryan Davis. The show will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center at 275 S. River Road. on Saturday, June 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Local arts market comes to downtown Saturday

A can’t-miss for art lovers in the Capital City, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Baton Rouge Arts Market will return for its June installation next weekend.

Head downtown on Saturday, June 5, to peruse a wide selection of the latest work from local artists and craftsmen. The market is located at Fifth and Main streets alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market, and it will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Learn more about the market or apply to have your work featured in future events here.

Free Memorial Day concert at the library Monday

What better way to spend Memorial Day than listening to tunes performed by talented local musicians?

Head on over to the Main Library at Goodwood on Monday, May 31, to enjoy a free concert by the Baton Rouge Concert Band, which will be playing a selection of classic patriotic compositions. The event will take place on the library’s outdoor plaza and begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

‘40s-themed fundraiser event at the Veterans Museum Thursday

The Louisiana Veteran’s Museum Foundation will host its 1940s-themed fundraiser event Roarin’ on the River II at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum next week, the proceeds of which will benefit the museum.

The event will feature hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef John Folse, signature cocktails and live jazz. Attendees are also welcome to tour the USS Kidd and the Shoreside Museum throughout the fundraiser.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at the Veterans Museum located at 305 S. River Road. Anyone interested in attending can read more about the fundraiser or purchase tickets here.

Looking for more to do during the holiday weekend? Check out our food and event roundups from earlier this week, or read our article on the Memorial Day Garden of the Flags and ceremonies happening downtown this weekend.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE