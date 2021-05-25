Cooking and baking classes, healing brunch and more food events this week in Baton Rouge

Become a chile and salsa expert Thursday at a Red Stick Spice class
Jim Boitnott is a daytime executive at PreSonus—and a chile pepper aficionado who has studied his craft in Mexico. You can learn all the tips and recipes Boitnott knows at Red Stick Spice Company’s Chile & Salsa Masterclass Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Decorate the perfect cupcake Friday at a Party Time class
Party Time is letting you put the icing on the cake. During a two-hour class Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m., the shop will provide all the materials and instruction you need to fill, frost and decorate your own cupcakes.