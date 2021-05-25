Cooking and baking classes, healing brunch and more food events this week in Baton Rouge

Become a chile and salsa expert Thursday at a Red Stick Spice class

Jim Boitnott is a daytime executive at PreSonus—and a chile pepper aficionado who has studied his craft in Mexico. You can learn all the tips and recipes Boitnott knows at Red Stick Spice Company’s Chile & Salsa Masterclass Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Register for the event and see what’s on the menu here. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Decorate the perfect cupcake Friday at a Party Time class

Party Time is letting you put the icing on the cake. During a two-hour class Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m., the shop will provide all the materials and instruction you need to fill, frost and decorate your own cupcakes.

Purchase the $30 tickets to the event here. Party Time is at 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Heal your soul with some Sunday brunch

Brunch for the Soul is hosting its first event of the year this Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guests are invited to Gallery 14 for a day of journaling, networking and brunching, topped off with an energy healing with DeeDee Jones.

Get your tickets to the event here. Gallery 14 is at 212 S. 14th St., Suite D.

