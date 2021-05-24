Explore local art, walk a labyrinth and more: lots to do this week in Baton Rouge

Get an inside look at ‘The Art of Seating’ at LSU Museum of Art Thursday

The Arts Ambassadors of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will be hosting an exclusive viewing of the LSU Museum of Art’s current exhibition, “The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design,” for its 2021 May meetup event.

In addition to the exclusive viewing of the exhibition, there will be a presentation by artist Damien Mitchell, in which he will discuss his own chair design, which is a contribution to the collection of functional artwork of the exhibition.

The meetup will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at the LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Attendance is free; those interested need simply RSVP here.

Explore Baton Rouge Gallery’s latest exhibition before it’s gone Friday

Art lovers, listen up: Baton Rouge Gallery is currently featuring a selection of recent works from artist members Rob Carpenter, David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley and Kristine Thompson.

The exhibition premiered May 4 and will be open to the public until Friday, May 27. Anyone is welcome to attend free of charge on any day of the week but Monday, and the gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Visitors must practice social distancing, and masks are required inside the building. Click here to learn more about the artists or to take a virtual tour of the gallery.

Groove on the grass at a Red Stick Social fest Sunday

Head on over to event venue Red Stick Social this weekend for the inaugural celebration of its Groovin’ on the Grass Fest. The event will feature three musical performers: The Michael Foster Project, Parish County Line and The Molly Ringwalds. Following these acts will be a DJ to keep the party going.

The fest kicks off at noon Sunday, May 30, and the music starts at 4 p.m. Presale tickets are available online for $25 each, and tickets will be sold at the door for $30. There is also a specialty VIP package available for $100 per ticket, which grants access to a private bar, an all-you-can-eat buffet and bathrooms.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St. Anyone interested in attending can read more about the event here.

Brave the labyrinth at Baton Rouge City Park Sunday

Been craving a relaxing, meditative outlet? Well, the Genainville Labyrinth at Baton Rouge City Park may be exactly what you need.

Come out to the park on Sunday, May 30, for a relaxing and rejuvenating walk through the labyrinth with Unity Baton Rouge. City Park is located at 1515 Dalrymple Drive, and the Genainville Labyrinth can be found near the Golf Pro Shop and the Baton Rouge Gallery. Masks are required at the event, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs as well as pens and paper (for tracking their progress through the maze).

