Mardi Gras parades and parties: Where to celebrate Fat Tuesday in south Louisiana

On Mardi Gras Day, the good times will be rolling all throughout the state. Even though there aren’t any Fat Tuesday parades in Baton Rouge, there are plenty of ways to have fun nearby. If you’re still looking for plans, or just want to try something new this year, here are a few cities throughout Louisiana with parade-packed Mardi Gras Day celebrations.

New Orleans

There’s a good time to be had on every corner in the Crescent City. This is especially true on Fat Tuesday, which is arguably the biggest day of the year in the city. The day starts with the Krewe of Zulu dishing out its famous coconuts at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m. you can catch the Krewe of Rex as it rolls through the city with the Krewe of Elks Orleans and the Krewe of Crescent City following shortly after. Throughout the morning, keep an eye out for elaborately costumed walking club krewes like Society of Saint Anne (which marches from the Bywater neighborhood to Rex and then back through the French Quarter) and The North Side Skull and Bone Gang (which gathers this year at 5:30 a.m. at Little People’s Bar in Treme).

Metairie

If you’re looking for somewhere that’s close to New Orleans without the huge parade crowds, head over to Metairie for Mardi Gras Day. Starting at 10 a.m. you can catch some throws from the Krewe of Argus. Following Argus, the Krewe of Elks Jefferson and the Krewe of Jefferson will travel the same route.