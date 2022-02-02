Get ready to roll: Mardi Gras 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge
- By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
Plan your parading! Mardi Gras is officially back in the Capital City.
Here’s this year’s lineup of events.
Plans are accurate as of Feb. 2, and most events are listed as “rain or shine.” Check with the parade krewes for the latest on times and locations closer to the events.
Mystic Krewe of Mutts
Feb. 13, downtown
Theme: Back in the Saddle
caaws.org
Krewe of Artemis
Feb. 18, downtown
kreweofartemis.net
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale
Feb. 19, downtown
krewemystique.com
Krewe of Orion
Feb. 19, downtown
Theme: Glad to be Back
kreweoforion.com
Krewe of Oshun
Feb. 19, Howell Boulevard
Find it on Facebook and Instagram
Mid City Gras
Feb. 20, North Boulevard
Theme: Back to the Future to 2022
midcitygras.org
Krewe of Southdowns
Feb. 25, Southdowns neighborhood
Theme: It’s Showtime!
southdowns.org
Spanish Town Mardi Gras
Feb. 26, downtown
Theme: Porn Again Flamingos
mardigrasspanishtown.com