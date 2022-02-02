×
Get ready to roll: Mardi Gras 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

Plan your parading! Mardi Gras is officially back in the Capital City.

Here’s this year’s lineup of events.

Plans are accurate as of Feb. 2, and most events are listed as “rain or shine.” Check with the parade krewes for the latest on times and locations closer to the events.

Mystic Krewe of Mutts

Feb. 13, downtown

Theme: Back in the Saddle

caaws.org

Krewe of Artemis

Feb. 18, downtown

kreweofartemis.net

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Feb. 19, downtown

krewemystique.com

Krewe of Orion

Feb. 19, downtown

Theme: Glad to be Back

kreweoforion.com

Krewe of Oshun

Feb. 19, Howell Boulevard

Find it on Facebook and Instagram

Mid City Gras

Feb. 20, North Boulevard

Theme: Back to the Future to 2022

midcitygras.org

Krewe of Southdowns

Feb. 25, Southdowns neighborhood

Theme: It’s Showtime!

southdowns.org

Spanish Town Mardi Gras

Feb. 26, downtown

Theme: Porn Again Flamingos

mardigrasspanishtown.com


