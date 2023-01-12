Louisiana Marathon, Obscure Market, MPAC and more events this weekend in Baton Rouge

Attend the MPAC gala on Thursday night

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosts its annual Music, Performance, Art Community (MPAC) gala on Thursday, Jan. 12.

This year’s event is extra special as it celebrates the Arts Council’s 50th anniversary in style. At the ’70s-themed event there will be disco, high-end cars, gallery showing, interactive arts, and more. Special works from The Derek Gordon Collection, including a sketch by Salvador Dalí and a signed lithograph by Pablo Picasso, will also be up for auction. (Read more about the artwork at the auction in this 225 feature.) All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Guests must be 21+ to attend.

Tickets are from $50-$300. and the gala is from 7-10 p.m. It is at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Learn about the sky above on Friday

Highland Road Park Observatory (HRPO) is hosting one of its Friday Night Lecture Series this Friday, Jan. 13.

This lecture will take the audience through a tour of the Baton Rouge winter season. BREC Education Program Specialist Amy Northrop will talk about celestial gems and events of the sky scheduled to take place throughout the upcoming months. Join in to learn what to look for as you stare at the night sky this winter.

The lecture is free to attend and runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Learn more about the upcoming Friday Night Lecture Series on Facebook. HRPO is at 13800 Highland Rd.

Get weird at the Obscure Market on Saturday

Brickyard South is hosting the 3rd Obscure Market Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan 14.

This market is set up to showcase all the obscure artwork the city has to offer. There will be over 25 vendors, live painting and music. Attendees can find antiques, sculptures, crystals, taxidermy and more. Visit its Facebook page for features on the artists that will be attending.

The market is from 6-10 p.m. It is free to attend (but bring cash to support the vendors). It is at 174 S. Blvd.

Run the Louisiana Marathon on Saturday or Sunday

Get your running shoes on. The annual Louisiana Marathon is this Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15.

This event will last all weekend with five races (including a kids marathon) and a running festival. The courses will take runners from downtown through the University Lakes, the LSU campus and surrounding neighborhoods. And for those wanting to hang back and show support, there will be live music by local musicians, craft beer and lots of your favorite Southern food.

Visit its website to sign up, donate and for more info on runner courses. Races start at $25 and the full marathon is $170. The event is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. It starts at A.Z. Young Park at 800 Third St.