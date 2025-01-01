20 People to Watch in the Capital Region in 2025

1. Haleigh Bryant

Gymnast, LSU Gymnastics

She’s back—and with a list of accolades that’s already quite lengthy. Haleigh Bryant has been an All-SEC and All-American gymnast for four straight seasons. And last year, it helped propel LSU to its first national championship.

She holds school records for the most perfect 10s (with 18 in total) and is the only gymnast in LSU history to earn three 10s in one meet. She also claimed the school’s highest all-around score at 39.925. It earned her the American Athletic, Inc. Award, given each year to the most outstanding senior collegiate female gymnast in the country, and the SEC named her its 2024 Gymnast of the Year.

Now, in her fifth year of eligibility, Bryant has a whole new season to further her Tiger legacy.

—M.C.

2. Bryan Camerlinck

President/CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

When he stepped in to lead Louisiana’s largest health insurer in May, Bryan Camerlinck took the helm at a tumultuous time.

Blue Cross had only recently withdrawn its plan of reorganization and sale to for-profit, out-of-state Elevance Health amid pushback from lawmakers, policyholders and regulators. What the future held for the insurer was hazy.

Camerlinck has sought to bring some clarity. Since assuming his role, there have been major developments. In July, a new organizational structure was announced that he says is aimed at positioning the company for “long-term success.” In August, it rebranded as Louisiana Blue for all public-facing purposes—a move he says conveys its “rededication to Louisiana.” And, he says a sale like the Elevance transaction is now “completely off the table.”

“We are 100% focused on Louisiana,” he says. “We’re putting Louisiana first.”

—D.L.

3. Steven Gottfried

Owner, St. Bruno Bread Co.

This baker is leaving no crumbs. About a year and a half after setting up his commercial kitchen off Staring Lane, Steven Gottfried’s biz is booming. St. Bruno Bread Co.’s selection of sourdough boules and sandwich loaves has grown into a carb-filled assortment of po-boy rolls, burger buns, pizza dough, cinnamon rolls, stuffed croissants, focaccia and more.

Now, eateries are vying for his creations—find his goods plated in dishes at popular restaurants like Jubans, Ruffino’s, Elsie’s Plate & Pie and more. St. Bruno provides for more than 50 businesses, including coffee shops, grocery stores and more. It even serves eateries on the Northshore, where Gottfried is originally from.

What’s next? The baker says 2025 is all about expansion, including adding new equipment to increase production to six days a week and broadening fresh delivery reach from New Orleans to Lafayette.

—O.D.

4. Fallon Ward

Executive director, Louisiana Academy of Production

Baton Rouge will soon be home to a film-focused charter school: the Louisiana Academy of Production.

Fallon Ward stepped into her role as LAAP’s executive director in June 2024. Since then, LAAP’s charter was formally approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in October, and the school has now begun the process of building its team and engaging with prospective students.

It’s expected to launch in August 2026, built in the vicinity of Celtic Studios. Future students will be able to graduate with industry-recognized certifications, giving them an early leg up in the job market.

“Our students will be able to walk away from high school with not only a TOPS Core 4 diploma,” Ward says, “but also the certifications, connections and soft skills that they need to get into the workforce.”

—D.L.

5. Jordan Basham

Owner, WhereToGeaux225 Social Media

If there’s a new restaurant, a splashy event or an opportunity to support all things local, trust that Jordan Basham will be there. Armed with an iPhone, Basham has spent years hyping up Capital Region spots with her Instagram page, @wheretogeaux225. Her hunger-inducing posts have helped her grow a loyal following of over 40,000 and thrust her into local foodie stardom.

Basham recently translated that success into a full-time gig by launching WhereToGeaux225 Social Media, helping businesses manage their digital presence. Her goal is to amplify entrepreneurs’ voices through the ever-changing world of social media—one post, reel or TikTok trend at a time.

—O.D.

6. Jonathan Grimes

President/CEO, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

Jonathan Grimes loves learning how the arts have played a role in people’s lives. Personally, he can relate. Professionally, he finds it gratifying.

A member of the Arts Council’s team since 2007, including most recently as executive vice president, Grimes is the organization’s new president and CEO.

He succeeds Renee Chatelain, who led the organization in its renovation of the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

“It’s been such a blessing to see the other side, because I’m a musician, as well,” he says. “So it’s been really amazing to see the difference that an arts organization can have.”

This month, Grimes has his sights set on the annual MPAC gala on Jan. 17. Long term, he is focused on connecting the 10 parishes the Arts Council serves. And don’t worry—he’s not giving up his side gig. The jazz drummer will keep providing beats for local cover band The Mixed Nuts.

—O.D

7. E.J. Kuiper

President/CEO, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

After Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System CEO Richard Vath announced his retirement in August 2023, a nationwide search for his replacement ensued.

More than two decades of leadership in Catholic health care and a passion for putting people first helped E.J. Kuiper land the position.

The Netherlands native stepped into the role in May after having served as CEO of CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, where he was responsible for leading a division of 28 hospitals across four states with a combined 14,000 employees. Now, he’s looking to carry forward FMOLHS’ history of success.

“Serving as president and CEO of FMOLHS provides a wonderful opportunity,” he says, “to lead a strong health care system dedicated to improving the lives of the patients and communities that we serve.”

—D.L.

8. LaMont Cole

Superintendent, East Baton Rouge Parish School System

When the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously approved LaMont Cole to serve as its new superintendent last summer, the city breathed a collective sigh of relief.

The appointment came on the heels of a fraught search process in which a fractured school board found little common ground, and the last three finalists dropped out of the running one by one. Cole, then a member of the Metro Council and a former principal and longtime education advocate, threw his hat into the ring, pledging a shift in the way Baton Rouge thinks about public education. He had no opposition.

On a mission to restore faith in the system and close its achievement gaps through data analysis, Cole calls the post “the most important work of my lifetime.”

—M.H.R.

9. Karen Soniat

President and executive director, Louisiana Art & Science Museum

Many responsibilities fall on the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s new leader—and only four people have held the position since the museum’s 1962 founding.

But Karen Soniat, who began settling into her role last May, has the tools to continue growing the museum. She has a master’s degree in education from LSU and has worn a variety of hats—educator, administrator, advocate and more—at institutions like The National WWII Museum, LSU Law and the Louisiana Department of Education.

She also served as an art teacher, so she knows the importance of LASM’s four-phase capital improvement campaign, with the STEAM Station hands-on learning experiences expected to be completed by 2026.

—M.C.

10. David Facey

Entrepreneur

David Facey has big plans for 214 Third St.

Together with Echo Tango founder Tommy Talley, Facey brought two new nightlife concepts to the downtown building last year. On the first floor is Violet, a luxury nightclub. Above Violet is Second Story, a craft cocktail bar.

Facey and Talley have also developed Airbnb accommodations, coworking spaces and podcast studios inside the building in an effort to create an “entertainment ecosystem” inspired by Soho House, an international private club with venues in North America, Europe and Asia.

The goal, Facey says, is to bring “big-city experiences” to Baton Rouge.

Facey is also active in tech. He’s launched an app, Bar Pals, that allows bargoers to rate their favorite bartenders and beverages, and he’s the co-founder of Event Tree, a marketing platform for event organizers.

—D.L.

11. Crystal Lewis

Co-owner, Love My Reality

Designer Crystal Lewis’ glimmering garments have recently sashayed their way down runways in both New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. Her brand, Love My Reality, has come a long way since starting out with T-shirts back in 2012. Now, Lewis focuses on creating pieces for women in all shapes and sizes, from bejeweled gowns to printed jumpsuits.

Also a mother, a wife and a full-time registered nurse, Lewis has a full plate. And this month, she closes the chapter on her brick-and-mortar in Perkins Rowe to focus on taking her brand to the next level. She hopes to secure partnerships with big-box and department stores and solidify her name in the fashion industry. In the meantime, she’ll bring her designs to her customers through pop-ups and trunk shows.

“We began with an idea, and now Love My Reality has evolved into a clothing brand that celebrates diversity and size inclusivity,” she says. “We have created a community of busy women who desire to stand out in any room they enter.”

—O.D.

12. Tom Corley

President/CEO, Community Coffee

Forget cream and sugar. Tom Corley takes his cups of Community Coffee black—so he can appreciate all the flavors of the brew. And as the coffee company’s new CEO, he has plenty of blends to choose from.

Corley was appointed to Community Coffee’s head role last January, drawing from his three decades as a sales representative with Kraft Heinz. The Minnesota native says he’s excited to grow one of Baton Rouge’s most beloved brands while also learning about the Red Stick’s rich culture.

Corley also loves to golf, boat and spend time with his family, including his wife, three children and six grandchildren. With such a busy schedule, someone better start brewing a few pots.

—O.D.

13. Noemi Donoso

CEO, New Schools for Baton Rouge

Noemi Donoso brings a wealth of experience to New Schools for Baton Rouge, where she’s been CEO since last September. She previously served as chief strategy officer for Linked Learning Alliance, a nationwide coalition of organizations aimed at positioning students for success. Before that, she held leadership roles at Chicago Public Schools, Denver Public Schools and Camino Nuevo Charter Academy in Los Angeles.

All this to say: She’s no stranger to making an impact when it comes to public education—and since its launch in 2012, New Schools for Baton Rouge has been an increasingly influential part of the education landscape. More than 11,000 public school students in East Baton Rouge Parish attend a charter school as of 2024, with 24 campuses that are part of the NSBR portfolio.

“At NSBR, we believe every child should have access to an excellent education,” she says. “We’ve invested in charter schools that are now among the highest ranked open-enrollment schools in EBR.”

—D.L.

14. Paul Groves

General director, Opera Louisiane

It’s all come full circle for Paul Groves. The Lake Charles native, who studied under Opera Louisiane co-founder Robert Grayson at LSU, is the new general director of that very opera company. And in Groves, Opera Louisiane now has a Grammy Award-winning tenor at the helm.

Groves has performed at renowned opera houses around the world and collaborated with some of the industry’s most respected orchestras.

In Louisiana, he’s hoping to bring new life to the local opera scene—giving back to the community that helped build his career years ago.

—M.C.

15. Jordan Piazza

Owner, ReBirth Brands

Chances are you’ve dined or drank at one of Jordan Piazza’s establishments or events. From serving up slices at Schlittz & Giggles to putting on the ever-growing Earlapalooza at Uncle Earl’s each St. Patrick’s Day, Piazza’s presence is hard to miss.

His most recent venture, The Colonel’s Club, opened this past fall under the Perkins Road Overpass after a total makeover inside and out. And his company, ReBirth Brands, has also revived The Caterie as a new catering company.

Piazza even ran for mayor in 2020 at age 32, with ambition to improve Baton Rouge. Whether it’s a restaurant idea, a rebranded business or a run in politics, it’s go big or go home.

—M.C.

16. Jared Jones

First baseman, LSU Baseball

At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, LSU baseball slugger Jared Jones is hard to miss once he steps out the dugout. The first baseman, nicknamed “Bear” for his elite size and power, hit .301 last season with 14 doubles and two triples. His 28 home runs marked the fourth-highest single-season total in school history.

Jones has already amassed 121 appearances in two seasons with the Tigers and is responsible for 104 runs in that span. He will be a pivotal piece to LSU again this season, as the team hopes to get back to Omaha for the College World Series. Talk about bringing the Bear necessities.

—M.C.

17. Lori Melancon

President/CEO, Baton Rouge Area Chamber

As Baton Rouge doubles down on attracting talent, Lori Melancon is proof even the most seasoned boomerangs can be enticed to return. She left a private-sector post in Greenville, South Carolina, last year to run BRAC, where she started her career 20 years ago. The LSU alum was part of then-CEO Stephen Moret’s dream team at the newly rebranded chamber. The two later worked their magic at Louisiana Economic Development.

No nonsense and fast-talking, she’s on a mission to restore bragging rights to BR. “We’ve got to stop asking newcomers, ‘Why did you move here?’” she says.

—M.H.R.

18. Tim Riley

Mayor, City of Gonzale s

Gonzales’ first Black mayor Tim Riley takes office this month, having defeated opponent Kemlyn Bailey Lomas in the runoff.

The election ushers in a new era for Ascension Parish’s largest city. Previously, Gonzales was led by four-term Republican Mayor Barney Arceneaux, who stepped down last spring to lead the Louisiana Municipal Association.

Riley, a Democrat and Darrow native, is a former City Council member and retired longshoreman. He campaigned on the promise of addressing Gonzales’ overburdened water and sewer systems, the result of its 50% growth from 2000-2020. Other priorities include public safety, traffic and the city’s development code as it grapples with growth.

—M.H.R.

19. Sarah Klocke

Executive director, Theatre Baton Rouge

A chance to return to the Gulf South enticed Arkansas native Sarah Klocke to accept the top job at Theatre Baton Rouge last fall. Klocke brings experience, both as a director and administrator, working with theaters in Oklahoma, North Carolina, Nevada and most recently in Nebraska with the Omaha Community Playhouse. “You go where the work is,” she says.

As Theatre Baton Rouge preps for its 80th season, Klocke is focused on fundraising and community relationships to fortify TBR’s long-term strength.

But, she’s also not averse to directing a show. Baton Rouge’s deep bench of talent would make that a lot of fun, she says.

—M.H.R.

20. Sid Edwards

Mayor, City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish

In the runoff that surprised most, the Istrouma High School head football coach and Republican candidate defeated two-term Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome. Sid Edwards equated the decisive win to “a movie.” The catalyst for his run, he said during the campaign, was the death of one of his players, a freshman starting cornerback with a 4.0 GPA, who was gunned down on Jan. 1, 2024. “It shook me to my core,” Edwards told Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster in September. Running on a platform to address crime, economic development, traffic, homelessness and blight, Edwards has advocated for hiring 100 new police officers, increasing law enforcement pay and demolishing condemned properties.

—M.H.R.

Digging back through 20 years of 225 archives: People to (still) Watch

This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.