Where to find crafting and cooking classes in Baton Rouge: DIY your way through more than 15 local spots

There’s no better time for change than late summer. August is all about new beginnings, and for those seeking to learn—or make—something new, many businesses in Baton Rouge are here to answer the call.

Whether you’re itching for a new skill, like baking, pottery or jewelry making, or if you’re a parent wanting to provide your kid with a fun way to develop those motor skills, there is plenty to choose from.

Did we miss a class? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll update the list.

CRAFTS

2490 Silverest Ave.

Price: Prices Vary

Once a month, the Art Guide of Louisiana hosts a workshop in the park, welcome to all artists of any skill level. The workshops include a demonstration and tips from a professional artist, with one-on-one guidance and critique along the way.

7276 Highland Road

Price: $40-$75

This plant shop helps crafters get in touch with their green thumb through interactive courses. Choosing from a wide selection of succulents and cacti, participants will be instructed on how to make gardens, macrame hangers, wreaths, and more.

257 Lee Drive

Price: Varies by class

Belly Fire offers unique experiences with clay. Paint pottery or make pottery from scratch. BellyFire also offers individual classes, group classes or walk-ins.

711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 1A

Price: $40

If you’ve got wax on the brain and two hours to spare, The Bougie Bar’s got you. Book a private party for a special occasion, or join a social party. BYOB encouraged!

11606 Southfork Ave., Suite 103

Price: Open Sessions: $20-$40 / Private Sessions: $40/adult ($240/kid party, $300/teen party)

Clay Cut offers an intimate experience with a group of friends, making jewelry with a focus on art therapy and relaxation. Using polymer clay, participants are encouraged to embrace the medium’s versatile nature to make whatever they feel led.

546 Bienville St.

Price: $34-$99

Create Studios offers many “art night” opportunities, featuring classes to create pieces of jewelry, resin art and more.

3101 Government St.

Price: $10-$50

DIY Disco has over 20 crafts to choose from for a fun night out with friends. Sip on a cocktail as you sort through the provided materials and step-by-step instructions on making a cute craft.

Multiple locations

Price: Free

EBRPL’s branches across town each provide a host of classes for all ages and walks of life. Whether you’re a senior wanting to improve your computer skills or a teen looking to tie-dye, its calendar of events will keep you entertained.

4560 Essen Lane

Price: Free-$10

The LSU Botanical Gardens’ monthly “StoryTime in the Garden” is for kids ages 3-8, though all are welcome to join. Its Birding at Burden educational sessions are held one Saturday morning per month. And mark your calendar for Aug. 25-31, for the “Icon Painting Workshop” led by trained Iconographers in the Burden Conference Center. No artistic skills necessary.

711 Jefferson Highway, Ste 3A

Price: Prices Vary

Fill that empty spot on your gallery with one of several different paintings, each with step-by-step instructions on how to complete your masterpiece. Pick the painting night you want to attend, or look for trivia nights or BYOB sessions.

7248 Perkins Road, Suite B

Price: Prices vary

Painting and Pinot features many types of art sessions available throughout the week, like “Mommy and Me” courses or themed nights.

FOOD

320 Lee Drive, Suite D

Price: $26-$57.50

Register for one Eloise Market and Cakery’s recurring classes, or book a private event like brunches, dinners and cake-decorating parties.

1660 Lobdell Ave.

Price: Varies by class

Gourmet Girls has been hosting summer classes themed around the cuisine of Capri, Ibiza and the Mediterranean. Classes are demonstration style and are held in the kitchen at Gourmet Girls in the evenings. Follow it on Instagram for updates.

10550 Airline Highway

Price: $100-$150

If you’ve ever dreamed of being trained by professional chefs, but didn’t want to become a longterm student, the Louisiana Culinary Institute offers leisure classes open to the public. From savory to sweet, to full-course meals, anyone can learn to cook in their day-long classes. All proceeds go toward funding scholarships for students.

660 Jefferson Highway

Price: $65-$215 (For specialty events, prices vary)

Whether you’re looking to learn a bit more about jams and jellies or even take a culinary trip to Spain, Red Stick Spice Co. has a class for every culinary endeavor you could dream up. Full descriptions of what to expect and instructors are outlined on its website.

FOR KIDS

100 S. River Road

Price: Included with general admission prices of $12-$15

Louisiana Art & Science Museum regularly hosts its weekend BASF’s Kids’ Labs and Read and Create! workshops, where your kiddos can learn about the natural world, while getting their hands involved in the process.

5830 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Suite A-2

Price: Varies by class

Known for its Splatter Room experiences, this studio also offers art classes, candle-making, take-home kits and more.

7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E

Price: KinderCooks (ages 4-7) cost $28; JuniorChefs (ages 7-11) cost $33; SeniorChefs (12+ years old) cost $33 per class. Members receive discounted pricing.

Develop your kid’s culinary skills through classes of different age levels.