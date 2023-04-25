Disney on Ice, festivals, drag bingo and more to do this weekend in Baton Rouge

Bring the family to see ice skating princesses this weekend

The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is hosting Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero from Thursday, April 27, to Sunday, April 20.

The performance will feature a number of fan-favorite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and friends, and stars from Moana, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Tangled. Watch as Moana and Maui journey to the heart of Te Fiti, Rapunzel and Flynn make her dream come true and more adventures ensure. Raising Cane’s River Center is a clear bag facility. Parking is available in the East and West garages for $10 and guests can now pre-purchase parking reservations.

Tickets range from $25-$75. There are five performance options throughout the weekend. The arena is located at 275 River Rd. S.

Lunch and learn on Thursday

The West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting a Lunchtime Lecture on Thursday, April 27.

Artist Ben Peabody, whose Art and Addiction exhibit is now running at the museum, will spend the hour sharing stories of addiction and recovery and how these experiences influenced his artwork. Guests are welcome to bring a lunch to the lecture.

The lecture is free to attend and open to the public. It is from noon to 1 p.m. in the museum’s Brick Gallery located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.

Play bingo with the Queens of Louisiana on Thursday

Queens of Louisiana, Taylor Templet and Heather Prudhomme are hosting their first-ever Drag Bingo Night at Tin Roof Brewing Company on Thursday, April 27.

Guests are welcomed to spend the evening playing bingo and other games, winning prizes and watching drag performances. Tin Roof ’s new food truck, The Outpost, will serve food throughout the night.

Drag Bingo Night is free to attend and participate in. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tin Roof is located at 1624 Wyoming St.

Celebrate women in agriculture this Friday

The Southern University Ag Center is hosting its third Campus Market on Friday, April 28.

Guests can expect food, music, hands-on demonstrations and giveaways. Local women farmers and entrepreneurs will set up booths to sell jams, breads, baked goods, pickled vegetables, skincare products and much more.

The event is free to attend from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at the campus Mayberry Dining Hall Lawn on 801 Harding Blvd.

Stroll Denham Springs’ Antique Village on Saturday.

Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union are hosting the annual Spring Festival on Saturday, April 29.

Spend the day exploring over 175 vendors, watching 11 musical performances between two stages, eating from various food booths, finding antiques and viewing local art exhibitions. This year’s kids entertainment will include a dinosaur experience that welcomes guests to meet “Nash” and his trainer. There will be seating availble in front of both stages, although guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs to ensure a spot to rest.

Admission and parking are free and the festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is located in the Antique Village of Denham Springs along Range Ave.