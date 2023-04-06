Tin Roof Brewing Company has rolled out a new food truck to encourage beer-enthusiastic patrons to stick around for a meal—and, perhaps, another beer.

The local brewery unveiled The Outpost with a soft opening in February and began offering its full menu in March. Headed up by Chef Brett Klonaris, The Outpost’s menu was crafted to serve up the classics: burgers, quesadillas, brisket and grilled cheese sandwiches. Klonaris also developed menu items to reflect the brewery’s diverse patrons’ tastes, with a chicken wrap to feed its Wednesday Yoga on the Lawn crowd, and limited specials to serve on the weekends and for events, like Italian-themed food options to go along with Tin Roof’s Mario Kart Triple Beer Release And Tournament on April 15.

The Airstream-turned-food-truck, adorned with simple designs to complement the brewery, will typically be parked in the front Tin Roof.

“We wanted to keep the rustic, Tin Roof theme,” Cammy McGehee, Tin Roof’s co-owner and co-founder William McGehee’s wife, says. “We did a lot of research and learned how to buff it ourselves.”

The brewery opened its doors in 2010 to share childhood friends William’s and fellow co-founder Chris Caldwell’s passion for beer. Caldwell first experienced micro-brewed beer while working on a ranch in Colorado in the early 2000s, and McGehee developed a similar taste for craft beer as he traveled abroad to Europe in law school.

The duo purchased the Airstream last year with the goal of turning it into a food truck to keep customers fed and to add to the brewery’s regular lineup of food vendors onsite. Although no food is sold inside the brewery, patrons are welcome to bring their meals inside to pair with Tin Roof’s beers.

The food truck will typically be parked and serving its menu at the brewery on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3-8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The Outpost plans to venture out and participate in food truck pop-up events to bring its culinary creations to the rest of the city in the future. A catering menu is also in the works, too, according to Cammy.

For more information about Tin Roof Brewery and The Outpost food truck, visit its website or Instagram for updates on events, menu specials and other promotions.