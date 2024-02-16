Behind the ‘Protective Styles: Narratives on Black Hair’ exhibit in downtown Baton Rouge

Now through Feb. 29, art lovers can bask in Black love and inspiration at the “Protective Styles: Narratives on Black Hair Within Contemporary Art“ exhibition.

In the works since 2023, this gallery made its debut Jan. 31 inside the Shell Gallery at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge‘s Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Visual artist and independent curator John Alleyne curated the display exploring Black hairstyles, the stories they tell and the role they have in the world of contemporary art. Alleyne is a Southern University art professor and New Orleans-based artist who grew up on the island of Barbados.

Around 40 pieces of artwork were submitted for “Protective Styles,” and the images that were chosen represent artists from across the country. “Sanctuary,” a large black-and-white photo of a couple by photojournalist Rita Harper, is one of the first images visitors see in the center of the gallery, and it sets the tone for what viewers can expect. Some of the photos are black-and-white portraits, while others are rich with color. There are also paintings and textural mixed-media pieces, including one with Barbie dolls.

There are pieces of artwork that speak to the artists’ trauma or highlight self-expression through protective hairstyles. But each work is its own vibrant expression of pride—and aims to provoke thought and curiosity in viewers.

“I hope people can see themselves in the images. I hope that people can feel inspired to create and to also see themselves as art,” Alleyne says.

Alleyne says he also wants to make the art scene less intimidating for people of color. He hopes viewers walk away eager to visit more museums in Baton Rouge and beyond.

“I am trying to find ways to make galleries a lot less daunting for the public. I think that is the biggest thing, especially for people who have never been in a gallery—they might not want to go in because they might feel intimidated by the space,” Alleyne says.

The Arts Council says the exhibit has been one of its most praised shows thus far.

“This exhibition has been received by the public the best out of any I have done in my tenure here. The regional diversity of the artists has attracted more people to Baton Rouge to see the exhibition,” says Lundyn Herring, the Arts Council’s director of visual arts.

“Protective Styles: Narratives on Black Hair Within Contemporary Art” is free and open to the public. It can be visited during the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center’s regular hours. Find more information at artsbr.org or by following curator John Alleyne on Instagram. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. in downtown Baton Rouge.