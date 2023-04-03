April 2023’s calendar of can’t-miss events in Baton Rouge

20

Feast in the flowers

Treat yourself to some of the best local flavor (and fauna) at Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Gourmet in the Garden at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Baton Rouge chefs and mixologists will be on-site to prepare specialty dishes and drinks for the event that’s set amongst blooming flowers in the gardens. lci.edu

Come on down!

You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live when the game show’s tour comes to the River Center. Watch as host Todd Newton leads audience members in the competition for cash and prizes featuring the iconic games played on TV. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

April 16

Head over to Circa 1857 to feast on crawfish for a good cause at Call Me Crawdaddy. This family-friendly event is hosted by Louisiana queer art initiative LEUR. All proceeds benefit Baton Rouge Pride. In addition to enjoying hot, boiled mudbugs from Crawfish Cuyon, attendees are also encouraged to don their best handmade “crawdaddy” costume. charliefeet.com/events/callmecrawdaddy

April 16

Come see amazing basketball tricks as the Harlem Globetrotters play the Washington Generals at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The team is known for its athleticism, skill, good times and fan interactions. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

April 22

Feast on jambalaya while supporting families battling cancer at the annual Clash of the Cooks Jambalaya Showdown. The event will be held at the Ochsner Medical Complex, raising money to help lessen the medical expenses of families battling cancer. clashofthecooks.com

April 23

Taste wine, spirits, beers and delicious food pairings at Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s fundraiser, Spring Fête. The tasting event at Houmas House will feature dishes from local restaurants like Rouj Creole, Ruffino’s, Solera, Playa Bowls and more. bresbr.org/spring-fte

MORE EVENTS

On the Road

New Orleans

April 8: Crescent City Classic, ccc10k.com

April 14: Tyler Childers at The Fillmore, livenation.com

April 17: Zurich Golf Classic, zurichgolfclassic.com

Lafayette

April 14-15: Parks Cracklin’ Cookoff Festival, parkscracklincookoff.com

April 14-16: Semi-annual Antique Fair and Yard Sale, oldschoolhouseantiquemall.com

April 22: The Molly Ringwalds at Rock’n’Bowl de Lafayette, rocknbowl.com

MUSIC BEST BETS

April 14

Take it back to the ’70s with South Carolina’s The Marshall Tucker Band at L’Auberge Hotel & Casino. Attendees will hear the band’s greatest hits like “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” and more. lbatonrouge.com

April 14

Experience one of the ultimate Led Zeppelin tributes as Zoso takes the stage at Varsity Theatre. Zoso has been playing shows across America for over 28 years, covering some of the English rock band’s biggest hits. Dust off your bell-bottoms and get ready to rock out to songs like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On” and more. varsitytheatre.com

April 15

Grammy-nominated band Moonchild brings a taste of the West Coast to Baton Rouge when it plays at Chelsea’s Live. The Los Angeles trio is known for its alternative soul and R&B sound. chelseaslive.com

April 20

Texas country and Americana singer Charley Crockett is stopping in Baton Rouge to play a show at The Texas Club during his “The Man From Waco” tour. Since 2015, the singer-songwriter has released 10 albums, which means he has plenty to play from at this show. thetexasclub.com

ARTS BEST BETS

April 4 + 5

The Baton Rouge Symphony is still celebrating women’s history with a special candlelight concert, Girls’ Night Out. At this intimate show, a quartet will play songs by female artists and composers, like Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks and Fanny Mendelssohn. brso.org

April 4-27

Come see the work of young artists at Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual juried high school exhibition, “The Real-life Experience.” This special exhibit will feature over 50 pieces of art from local high schoolers from St. Joseph’s Academy, Central High School, McKinley Senior High and more. batonrougegallery.org

April 12

The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at another movie for a Spoof Night at Manship Theatre: the 2008 film Twilight. The interactive experience will feature improv, commentary and games. manshiptheatre.org

Beginning April 20

LSU Museum of Art will feature altered photographs from American conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas with the exhibit “Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America.“ This collection of advertisement photos has been stripped of text and logos allowing the images to shine. The exhibit aims to show how advertisements through the years have played into racial stereotypes. lsumoa.org

This article was originally published in the April 2023 issue of 225 magazine.