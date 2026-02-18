Take a look inside Tenant, a new sustainable fashion showroom in Mid City

Nestled on Government Street between Rad Dad Alternative Wellness and Barracuda Taco Stand, a new hidden gem sits in Mid City.

Tenant is a thoughtfully produced and curated clothing store with pieces that are meant to be lived in. The showroom features consciously produced items made by independent designers who prioritize quality and sustainability. The goal is to give customers pieces that will last through many seasons and trends.

The web-based shop opened its storefront in December 2025 after years of pop-ups across the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette areas. Now, with a loyal following, owner Yetta Russell aims to provide a fashionable space for people across the South to connect in person through Tenant.

“Maybe you’re spending a little bit more on something, but it’s going to last you that much longer,” Russell says.

As customers enter the shop, they are greeted by Russell and notice an array of selected items with brands ranging from Baggu to Ali Golden. Locality is also an important value for Tenant as the store aims to provide unique pieces that customers cannot find just anywhere.

Many of the pieces at Tenant reflect items Russell herself would wear. Rather than trying to put herself in the shoes of a customer, she prefers to imagine what she would like to own and what would make her feel confident. If she sees that in an item, then her customers also will, Russell says.

“I’ve loved clothes forever, and I’ve helped other people succeed,” Russell says. “I just felt like it was time for me to try to see about doing it for myself.”

Russell’s extensive background and knowledge in fashion merchandising led her to open Tenant. After years in the industry, she felt like she needed to open a business for people like herself. When she attended her first Baton Rouge White Light Night in 2024 as a pop-up business, her booth had to be moved at the last minute since the original lot ran out of space.

When she arrived set up her booth’s new location in front of Rad Dad, she noticed the empty space which would soon become Tenant.

“Everything kind of fell into place that way,” Russell says. “It was what I’ve always wanted. I just felt like it was never really feasible for me. And I think that’s part of it. You just kind of have to take that leap.”

Handmade earrings and candles from different New Orleans artists sit throughout the store, along with curated racks of individual pieces. With one dressing room and limited hours, appointment shopping is available along with the store’s normal open hours. To book an appointment, customers can email or DM Tenant on Instagram.

“You’re supporting your community, which is huge,” Russell says. “I mean, we all know that Amazon and everything on the internet is at our fingertips, and I get why that is easy for people. But when you keep all that money in local businesses, it just helps everybody, and the support is there to make the little people be able to exist in the long run.”

Russell believes it’s not only important for local businesses to support each other, but for the community to support them as well. She feels that the Baton Rouge Garden District fits her vibe and demographic as a person and as a business owner.

“There are people who are hip to what’s happening in this kind of world,” Russell says. “I think they just need to find it, and I want the store to kind of be a staple for those that are looking for something that’s not what everybody else has here.”

Tenant will also be part of a pop-up on Government St. from 12 to 5 p.m. on February 28. The event will feature goods from multiple stores at 2544 Government Street (behind Parker Barber).

“I love selling stuff to people, not just in a way of people physically buying things, but having people buy things that they’re excited about,” Russell says.

Tenant is located at 2558 Government St., Ste. B. It is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment.