A new ‘hemp boutique’ has opened its doors in Mid City

Rad Dad Alternative, a new “hemp boutique,” quietly opened its doors on Government Street near Barracuda Taco Stand in November.

The boutique sells hemp-derived CBD and THC products, including gummies, pills, seltzers, tinctures and topical rubs. Unlike head shops in the area, Rad Dad Alternative does not sell any smokable forms of CBD or THC and offers a “retro-chic” lounge area in which customers can comfortably explore its products.

According to Jenna James, the boutique’s owner, the impetus for starting the business stemmed from a perceived need to destigmatize hemp products and offer a more welcoming shopping experience to customers who may feel intimidated by traditional head shops.

“We want to be an approachable space where people feel comfortable coming in, asking questions and hanging out,” James says. “Our goal is to offer advice and education in a chill environment.”

Rad Dad Alternative is at 2558 Government St. An online store is forthcoming.

