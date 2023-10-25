Sweet Baton Rouge departs Mid City for Perkins Rowe

After three years in Electric Depot, Sweet Baton Rouge is moving its shop to Perkins Rowe.

The retailer, which sells custom T-shirts and other accessories, will occupy a 1,500-square-foot space in between Barnes & Noble and Versona, across from the soon-to-open Caroline’s Cookies.

Owner Meredith Waguespack, who in 2018 merged her Southern Football Tees apparel line into her other Sweet Baton Rouge brand, says she was drawn to move her shop into a larger space with room for storage and shipping.

Previously, Waguespack had to lease warehouse space separate from the store’s 920-square-foot suite in Electric Depot.

“Now, we can work out of the store, and do online logistics and shipping while running the storefront,” Waguespack says. “All of our employees will be under one roof.”

Waguespack says the Electric Depot location will close, and the new one in Perkins Rowe will open for business around Thanksgiving.

“Thirteen years in business is a long time,” Waguespack says. “We’re very excited to see where the next few years take us in Perkins Rowe. We hope to have a whole new range of walking traffic we maybe didn’t have access to before.”

Earlier this year, Waguespack expanded into business consulting with the creation of Nouveau Consulting.

This story originally appeared in an Oct. 24 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.